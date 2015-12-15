QScreen AI Announces Strategic Financing to Advance Commercialization Initiatives Across North America

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 26, 2026) – QScreen AI Inc (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP), an innovator fusing Quantum-AI technologies to transform health screening and employee wellness, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement. The Company intends to issue (the “Offering”) of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one half Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.15 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. If, following four months and a day after the Closing Date, the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.30 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.

The financing will enable the Company to advance structured pilot discussions and operational integration planning with select organizations, building on the momentum from recent Canadian Trade Mission engagements in Mexico. Proceeds will also support working capital requirements associated with scaling commercialization efforts across enterprise-scale healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors.

The Company has received preliminary indications of interest from select investors for participation in the private placement, reflecting the strong market interest in supporting its ongoing commercialization initiatives.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company’s Smarthealth AI stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. QScreen AI’s proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company’s shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party’s control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law. There can be no assurance that discussions or pilot scoping activities described herein will result in executed agreements, commercial contracts, or revenue.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285487