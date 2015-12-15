Relief AI Inc. Congratulates Johannes “Hansi” Lochner on Historic Gold Medal Victory at the Milano, Cortina Italy Olympics

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2026) – Relief AI Inc. (the “Company “or “Relief AI Inc.”) (www.reliefai.ca), Relief AI Inc. proudly congratulates German bobsleigh champion Johannes Lochner on capturing the gold medal at the Milano, Cortina Italy Olympics, leading a historic podium sweep for Germany with gold, silver, and bronze in the 2 man bobsleigh event, a remarkable display of excellence and dominance.

Lochner’s gold medal performance stands as a testament to elite athletic preparation, resilience, and mental fortitude at the highest level of international competition. His achievement marks a defining moment in Olympic bobsleigh history and reinforces Germany’s longstanding leadership in the sport.

As a proud sponsor of Johannes Lochner, Relief AI Inc. is honored to have supported him not only in his athletic journey but also in strengthening his mental well-being through the naia platform. We believe that peak performance begins with mental clarity, resilience, and balance-principles that align directly with Lochner’s championship mindset.

Johannes Lochner, (German Bobsleigh World Champion and Olympic Champion):

“As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to unlock those last percentages of performance. The RELIEF stress-prevention check provides me with a precise analysis of my individual stressors and drivers. These results are directly integrated into the AI coach naia and available to me anytime. The decisive advantage: I don’t have to wait for fixed coaching sessions – I can use naia around the clock, exactly when I need it. Whether in the middle of a stressful competition or in preparation, naia understands my language, summarizes my thoughts with precision, and delivers clear, logical solutions. This gives me immediate decision support, stabilizes me mentally, and secures my performance capacity. For me, that is an invaluable competitive edge at the world’s top level.”

“With naia I have round-the-clock access to evidence-based coaching, exactly when it matters in competition or training. The app understands me immediately, provides clear, actionable pathways, and helps me make the right decisions under pressure. That gives me a real competitive advantage at world-class level.”

Paul Pint, CEO of Relief AI Inc., commented:

“Johannes’ gold medal victory is an extraordinary achievement and a reflection of his unwavering discipline and mental strength. At Relief AI, we are deeply proud to have supported him in prioritizing his mental well-being throughout his preparation. Champions are built both physically and mentally, and Johannes exemplifies that balance at the highest level.”

Frank Scheelen, Founder of SCHEELEN® AG., added:

“This victory demonstrates the power of mental resilience in elite sport. Johannes has shown the world what is possible when focus, mindset, and preparation align. We are incredibly proud to stand beside him as a sponsor and to have contributed to his mental performance journey through naia. His success is an inspiration to athletes everywhere.”

Frank Scheelen, Founder of SCHEELEN® AG., spent time with Johannes Lochner and the German Olympic delegation, including Professor Jochen Buck, Vice President of the German Bobsleigh Committee, and German Olympic Bobsleigh Coach Rene Spies, providing unwavering support that extended beyond sponsorship to encompass all aspects of mental preparedness and athlete well-being.

naia Powered by Relief

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12062/284328_e9f37be184fed8ba_001full.jpg

Relief AI Inc. extends its congratulations to the entire German bobsleigh team on their historic podium sweep and celebrates Johannes Lochner’s outstanding accomplishment on the Olympic stage.

About Relief AI Inc.

Relief AI Inc. is a leading-edge workplace well-being platform designed specifically to identify and help employees address early signs of workplace burnout. Relief AI Inc. is powered by N.A.I.A. (Neuro Artificial Intelligence Avatar), a robust, fully interactive, artificial intelligence created human avatar, incorporating over a decade worth of data and knowledge from over 150 therapists, doctors, and life coaches already in its proprietary model. Relief AI Inc. was developed based on the work of the Scheelen Group, a Central European pioneer in coaching and behavior analysis, that has been in operation for over 25 years as a leader in the field of company employee, leadership, and mental health solutions. The robust processes and analytical tools and solutions with the company are accredited and award winning across central Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Spyros P. Karellas

Privacy Officer-Corporate Development/Communications

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/284328_e9f37be184fed8ba_002full.jpg

