SAIC Launches Alliance to Accelerate State-Led Execution of $50 Billion Rural Healthcare Transformation Program

Bringing together Arcadia, Castlight Health, Covista, Mission Mobile Medical, Telemedicine.com, TruBridge, and Walgreens to help states transform rural healthcare

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading Fortune 500 mission integrator, Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC), has launched the Alliance for Advancing Rural Healthcare (AARH) to bring together best-in-class healthcare organizations to help state governments rapidly and successfully execute the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program – a federal initiative designed to strengthen healthcare systems across rural and local communities. The alliance of SAIC, Arcadia, Castlight Health, Covista, Mission Mobile Medical, Telemedicine.com, TruBridge, and Walgreens will help state and local markets address persistent community healthcare challenges they face and support their efforts to modernize and sustain rural healthcare delivery.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) RHT Program marks one of the largest federal investments in rural healthcare and reflects a national commitment to improving access to care and outcomes for millions of residents. Guided by a shared commitment to bettering healthcare, AARH was formed to meet this moment and directly support states as they design and implement RHT Program strategies by bringing the capabilities, coordination, and execution needed to deliver durable gains in access to care, modernized systems, and expanded workforce capacity – so financial investment translates into care transformation and opportunity becomes long-term outcomes for rural America.

“The RHT Program is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for states to fundamentally strengthen rural healthcare,” said Srini Attili, SAIC executive vice president of the Civilian Business Group. “But funding alone does not deliver tangible results. We brought together the visionary AARH partners to help states move from strategy to execution, ensuring that RHT Program goals translate into measurable, sustainable improvements for rural communities.”

“State governments face unique challenges in transforming rural healthcare and need partners who understand public sector accountability, the complexities of healthcare operations, and the need for scalable, results-driven solutions,” said Suresh Soundararajan, former Virginia Department of Health CIO and current SAIC RHT Program Lead. “AARH helps states overcome these hurdles, delivering sustainable, people-centered solutions that address the critical needs of rural communities.”

AARH will operate in alignment, working shoulder-to-shoulder with state governments, healthcare providers, and ecosystem partners to support RHT Program execution nationwide. From strengthening the rural clinical workforce and stabilizing hospitals to modernizing critical health IT systems and building platforms that connect patients to care in smarter, more seamless ways, AARH will ensure rural communities see tangible benefits. Each partnering organization contributes deep, complementary expertise:

SAIC integrates AI, data management, network infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions to protect critical provider systems and enable coordinated, scalable, and outcomes-driven solutions.

Arcadia drives measurable, repeatable improvements in provider cost, quality, and operational performance. By bringing clarity to fragmented data, Arcadia turns intelligence into accountable actions and aligns teams around shared goals. The result is sustainable outcomes at scale, supported by data, analytics, AI, and benchmarks.

Castlight Health delivers digital care navigation to improve access, engagement, and continuity of care, with advanced primary care provided through its clinical arm, Vera Whole Health.

Covista, America's largest healthcare educator, graduates more than 24,000 healthcare professionals annually from five accredited institutions, addressing critical workforce needs by partnering with health systems to place graduates in underserved communities, improving access to care closer to home.

Mission Mobile Medical expands healthcare access through mobile and community-based care delivery, reaching patients where care is otherwise limited or unavailable.

Telemedicine.com delivers comprehensive telemedicine systems and software solutions, medical devices, remote patient monitoring, and clinician staffing for in-person, virtual, or hybrid clinical programs, transforming access to clinical care and supporting health management for rural populations.

TruBridge supports rural and community hospitals through the nation's largest rural-focused healthcare network, delivering purpose-built solutions including revenue cycle management technology, electronic health records and specialized services that strengthen financial sustainability and protect access to care.

Walgreens provides essential care to areas facing severe provider shortages through pharmacies embedded in communities and virtual platforms that serve as convenient, trusted points of care for preventive services, acute illness, chronic conditions, and specialty therapies while being an integrated member of the broader care team.

As states move from RHT Program design to implementation, AARH is here to support efforts and bring additional capacity, alignment, and performance to healthcare transformation.

You can visit the official AARH website here: https://allianceforadvancingruralhealthcare.org/

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About Arcadia

Arcadia helps providers, payers, and government organizations transform healthcare data into predictive insights that drive better outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce costs. Its healthcare performance platform amasses data from across the healthcare ecosystem and converts it into actionable analytics, AI-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarks, enabling smarter decisions and accelerating impact across the enterprise. National and regional health systems and payers, along with governmental organizations—including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Intermountain Health, Ochsner Health, and the State of California—trust Arcadia to operationalize their data and lead the way in data-driven healthcare. Visit arcadia.io for more information.

Arcadia® is a trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health is a leading digital health navigation and care delivery platform that helps individuals easily access, understand, and use their healthcare benefits, particularly in settings where coordination and continuity of care are critical. Through a single, patient-facing experience, Castlight enables members to find and access care and programs, and receive personalized health guidance resulting in better engagement and lowered costs. In 2022, Castlight Health merged with Vera Whole Health, combining digital care navigation with care delivery. For more information, visit www.castlighthealth.com.

About Covista

Covista is America’s largest healthcare educator, serving more than 97,000 students and supported by a community of 385,000 alumni across five accredited institutions. Through personalized, tech-enabled education powered by 10,000 faculty and colleagues, Covista expands access to healthcare careers and addresses the U.S. healthcare workforce shortage at scale. Covista is the parent company of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. For more information, visit covista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Mission Mobile Medical

Mission Mobile Medical Group is the market leader in mobile healthcare, supporting the world’s largest network of mobile health programs across 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. As a public benefit corporation and certified B Corporation, the company offers data-driven mobile healthcare programs at a scale more than double that of its closest competitor, with industry-leading reliability. Through partnerships with managed care organizations, health systems, and public agencies, Mission Mobile Medical expands care capacity and strengthens healthcare networks in rural and underserved areas, resulting in measurable improvements in access, quality, and outcomes. For more information, visit missionmobilemed.com.

About Telemedicine.com

Telemedicine.com is a leading innovator in digital health and virtual care solutions, committed to elevating rural and global healthcare access by connecting every point of care with certified clinicians and flexible technology solutions, delivered both virtually and in person. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the new Pearl Innovation District, Telemedicine.com partners with healthcare organizations, health plans, ministries of health, employers, and providers to design, implement, and support telehealth programs, optimize legacy systems, and staff clinical services with board-certified physicians and allied health professionals. Through its comprehensive suite of telemedicine services, integrated platforms, and 24/7 access capabilities, the company supports expanded care delivery and improved health outcomes across diverse clinical settings. Learn more at www.Telemedicine.com.

About TruBridge

TruBridge proudly supports rural and community healthcare providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, TruBridge offers a mix of technology, services, and strategic expertise — including revenue cycle management (RCM), electronic health records (EHR) and analytics — all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, deeply personal care close to home. Learn more at www.TruBridge.com

About Walgreens

Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) proudly serves more than 9 million customers and patients each day across its nearly 8,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Walgreens has approximately 211,000 team members, including roughly 85,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for pharmacy, retail and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

