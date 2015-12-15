Schellman Becomes the First Accredited Auditor for AIUC-1, the Security Standard for AI Agents

TAMPA, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, today becomes the first authorized auditor of AIUC-1, the comprehensive security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents, marking a significant milestone in AI compliance. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption and systems become more agentic, they face mounting challenges: security leaders confront novel attack vectors, legal teams navigate uncertain liability, and procurement processes slow under bespoke risk assessments. AIUC-1 addresses these challenges with a comprehensive, actionable standard specifically designed for AI agents.

“AIUC-1 is the reference standard for AI agents, developed by a consortium of 60+ enterprise security leaders,” said Avani Desai, CEO at Schellman. “After becoming the first ANAB-accredited certification body for ISO 42001, it was natural for Schellman to become the first authorized auditor of AIUC-1. This partnership allows us to offer clients the most complete suite of AI certification services on the market.”

“AIUC-1 fills a critical gap with its technical, auditable approach to AI agent assurance,” said Danny Manimbo, AI Practice Leader at Schellman. “The standard is grounded in rigorous technical testing that validates product guardrails. For companies building agentic systems, AIUC-1 complements existing risk management-focused frameworks like ISO 42001 by providing the technical rigor of agent-specific security controls. Leading AI companies are adopting both standards to demonstrate comprehensive AI governance.”

“Schellman supports many of the world’s leading companies on their compliance and assurance journeys,” said Rajiv Dattani, co-founder of Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company. “This partnership accelerates the path to AIUC-1 certification. AI developers and deployers benefit from Schellman’s audit expertise alongside our technical evaluations, making the process faster and more efficient.”

AIUC-1 Certification Overview

AIUC-1 is grounded in the latest AI research. It operationalizes leading frameworks, including ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS, and the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs. The standard covers six principles: security, safety, reliability, accountability, data & privacy, and societal impact.

Certification involves thousands of adversarial scenarios derived from real-world incidents. Agent behavior is tested quarterly to ensure ongoing compliance.

Under this partnership, the Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company conducts technical evaluations and issues certification, while Schellman provides independent audit evidence collection, detailed reporting, and certification guidance — combining technical rigor with audit expertise.

For more information, visit aiuc-1.com or contact Schellman at schellman.com/contact-us.

About AIUC

The Artificial Intelligence Underwriting Company builds confidence infrastructure for AI adoption through certification, auditing, and insurance for AI agents. Founded by experts from Anthropic and developed with Orrick, the Cloud Security Alliance, and MITRE, AIUC-1 is the first security, safety, and reliability standard for AI agents. The AIUC-1 Consortium includes 60+ CISOs and security leaders from Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit aiuc-1.com.

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services. As a top 50 CPA firm focused on IT compliance and cybersecurity, Schellman delivers SOC reports, ISO certifications, PCI assessments, FedRAMP authorizations, HITRUST certifications, and AI services including ISO 42001 certification and AI red teaming. Schellman was the first ANAB-accredited certification body for ISO 42001. For more information, visit schellman.com.

