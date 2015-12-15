Secondsense Unveils a New AI-Powered Platform to Bring Transparency to the Luxury Resale Market

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Secondsense today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind market intelligence engine designed to bring transparency to the luxury resale market. While traditional shopping tools optimize for discovery and browsing, Secondsense is built for the decided shopper: the one who knows exactly what they want but faces a fragmented global market of inconsistent condition grading and opaque pricing.





Founded in 2025, Secondsense was created to standardize and structure the $60 billion luxury resale market projected by 2030. Secondsense employs a deep-vertical strategy, engineering its AI product category-by-category to capture the unique technical nuances and value drivers of specific high-consideration goods. Unlike horizontal search tools, the platform’s patented AI resolves identical items across retail, resale, and auction sites by matching specific color, size, hardware, and condition specifications. This unified interface provides a comprehensive view of the market that eliminates manual guesswork for collectors.

Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as The RealReal, eBay, Rebag, and What Goes Around Comes Around, Secondsense integrates authenticated inventory into a single source of truth. The platform’s purpose-built AI normalizes disparate condition standards, allowing users to compare listings fairly across different marketplaces. If a specific item is unavailable, Secondsense tracks the global market to notify the shopper the moment an exact match appears, rather than suggesting similar substitutes.

“Luxury should feel exciting, not uncertain,” said Secondsense Founder and CEO, Chris Lucas. “We built Secondsense to empower customers with the knowledge and market visibility they need to make confident decisions. In high-consideration categories like luxury handbags, the difference between black caviar leather and dark navy lambskin is not a minor preference; they are distinct products with different values, and our platform treats them with that level of precision.”

The launch follows a $2 million institutional seed round led by Outlander VC. This capital is being deployed to strengthen the company’s AI infrastructure and expand its network of global partners and local boutiques. While starting with luxury handbags, the company is scaling its precision-led approach category by category to the broader world of high-consideration premium resale.

