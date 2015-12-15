sensiBel’s SBM100B Optical MEMS Microphone Wins EDN Electronic Products 2025 Product of the Year

— Tiny MEMS microphone is first to bring studio-quality audio to wide-ranging consumer and industrial products

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — sensiBel, the pioneer in optical MEMS sensing, today received an EDN Electronic Products 2025 Product of the Year Award for its SBM100B, the world’s first optical microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphone. The SBM100B was recognized in the sensors and transducers’ category.

“Billions of MEMS microphones are shipping in smartphones, headphones and earbuds, laptops, wearables, and countless other devices — but not one of them matches the high-fidelity audio of the condenser-style microphones used over the last 50-100 years,” said Kieran Harney, CEO, sensiBel. “The SBM100B is the first MEMS microphone to break that performance barrier. As the only MEMS mic to use interferometry-based optical sensing technology, it delivers 80dB SNR with wide dynamic range in a compact, production-ready format.

“We greatly appreciate the editors of EDN Electronic Products recognizing sensiBel’s achievement and are honored to receive their 2025 Product of the Year for the SBM100B,” he added.

About the SBM100B

The SBM100B is an optical MEMS digital output microphone delivering 80dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), 146dB SPL acoustic overload point (AOP), and a dynamic range of 132dB, far outperforming the traditional capacitive MEMS microphones first commercialized in the early 2000’s.

Delivered in a small surface-mount reflow-solderable bottom port package, the SBM100B supports PDM, I²S, and TDM8 digital interfaces, making it seamless for integration into a wide range of high-volume consumer and industrial applications. Target applications include general conferencing, industrial sound detection, microphone arrays, pro audio, and spatial audio — including ambisonics, VR/AR headsets, 3D soundbars, and field recorders. For more information, visit: https://www.sensibel.com/product

About EDN Electronic Products 2025 Product of the Year Awards

The annual awards, now in its 50th year, recognizes outstanding products that represent any of the following qualities: a significant advancement in a technology or its application, an exceptionally innovative design, a substantial achievement in price/performance, improvements in design performance, and a potential for new product designs/opportunities. For more information, visit: https://www.edn.com/edn-announces-winners-of-the-2025-product-of-the-year-awards/

About sensiBel

sensiBel is a Norwegian deep-tech company commercializing its optical MEMS microphone technology to achieve studio-quality acoustic performance in compact form factors. With a strong R&D foundation and a growing network of industrial partners, sensiBel is poised to transform the audio experience across industries.

