Sigma Announces Development of 85mm F1.2 DG | Art Lens for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the development of the Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art, a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art lens

The lens will be exhibited at the Sigma booth during CP+ 2026, which will be held from February 26 to March 1, 2026 in Yokohama, Japan.

The Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art is a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. With the latest optical design, the lens delivers exceptional resolution even at maximum aperture, enabling striking portrait photography with the distinctive depth of field unique to F1.2.

Featuring a compact, lightweight design and fast, precise autofocus driven by dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) system, the lens offers reliable performance for professional applications.

With the addition of this lens, Sigma’s lineup of F1.2 prime lenses is now complete, joining the Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art and Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Launch: September 2026

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

