SiteGround Launches a Redesign as an All-in-One Platform for Businesses to Build, Host, and Grow Their Online Presence

SiteGround’s redesigned site and product suite combine hosting, website building, email marketing, and AI tools into a single platform.

Alexandria, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2026) – Leading web hosting platform SiteGround has launched a redesigned website where all its core tools now work in one place, giving businesses a single platform to build, host, and manage their sites.

SiteGround's redesigned site now combines hosting, website building, and ecommerce email, and AI tools in one platform.

The redesigned website gives businesses a cleaner, simpler experience and makes it faster to complete key tasks. Website hosting remains the foundation, delivering fast, secure, and reliable performance for businesses of all sizes.

SiteGround’s expanded suite now includes:

Easy Website Builder : A simplified website builder with built-in AI assistance, allowing users to create professional-grade websites without a steep learning curve.

: A simplified website builder with built-in AI assistance, allowing users to create professional-grade websites without a steep learning curve. Coderick AI : An AI-driven coding tool that enables users to build and launch websites and applications using natural language commands.

: An AI-driven coding tool that enables users to build and launch websites and applications using natural language commands. SiteGround AI Studio : A centralized workspace offering multiple AI models and over 15 specialized agents for content creation, data analysis, strategic planning, and marketing tasks. Available now for all SiteGround clients, with access for new customers coming soon.

: A centralized workspace offering multiple AI models and over 15 specialized agents for content creation, data analysis, strategic planning, and marketing tasks. Available now for all SiteGround clients, with access for new customers coming soon. SiteGround eCommerce : An integrated platform for building and managing online stores, designed to simplify compliance, maintenance, and operations. Available now for all SiteGround clients, with access for new customers coming soon.

: An integrated platform for building and managing online stores, designed to simplify compliance, maintenance, and operations. Available now for all SiteGround clients, with access for new customers coming soon. Email Marketing Tool: A streamlined tool for creating lightweight, effective email campaigns without unnecessary complexity.

“This redesign puts all our tools in one place, helping tens of thousands of active clients build, host, and manage their websites more efficiently,” said Nikolay Todorov, CEO of SiteGround.

“Our goal was to create a single environment where each product works together to support real business needs.”

The new site is live now and available to all current and prospective clients at siteground.com.

About SiteGround

SiteGround is a web hosting and online platform that helps businesses build, host, and manage their digital presence. For over 20 years, the company has provided high-performing, secure, and reliable hosting and has expanded its suite to include website building tools, email marketing, ecommerce solutions, and AI-powered features. Millions of businesses worldwide rely on SiteGround’s unified ecosystem to launch websites, run online stores, and manage their digital growth efficiently.