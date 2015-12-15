Space Alliance Technology Outreach Program to Participate in TechCon Southwest 2026

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2026) – Space Alliance Technology Outreach Program is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon Southwest 2026. This year’s event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

Space Alliance Technology Outreach Program will be showcasing Free state-funded engineering assistance for Texas small businesses working on innovative, hard-tech products at the event’s technology exhibition.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Space Alliance Technology Outreach Program

This state-funded Technology Outreach Program is administered by the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership and is available to all Texas small-businesses. Applying for assistance is easy at www.SATOP.space.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, a curated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.