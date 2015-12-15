Stable Infrastructure Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2026) – Stable Infrastructure Inc. (formerly NFT Technologies Inc.) (“Stable Infrastructure” or the “Company”) announced today that the cease trade order (the “CTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) has been revoked effective February 2, 2026.

The CTO was issued by the BCSC on June 4, 2024, as a result of the Company’s failure to file its annual financial statements, related management’s discussion and analysis and certifications for the years ended December 31, 2023 (“2023 Filings”) and December 31, 2024 (“2024 Filings” and, together with the 2023 Filings, the “Annual Filings”), as well as the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 AIF”) as required under National Instrument 51-102 — Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”).

The Company filed the 2023 Filings and the 2024 Filings on SEDAR+ on September 9, 2025 and October 6, 2025 respectively, and subsequently filed the 2023 AIF on November 26, 2025.

The Company’s revenue-generating activities were wound down during 2023 and 2024 due to unfavorable conditions in the NFT and digital asset markets, including reduced trading volumes, declining asset valuations, and diminished investor interest in the sector.

The Company changed its name to Stable Infrastructure Inc. on September 4, 2025.

On November 18, 2025, the Company filed a Change of Status Report pursuant to Section 11.2 of NI 51-102 to notify that it has become a venture issuer following the delisting of its common shares from Cboe Canada Inc. on November 1, 2024. As a result, the Company is now considered a venture issuer under the applicable provisions of NI 51-102. These documents are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Looking ahead, the Company intends to continue monitoring developments in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, with a focus on stablecoin infrastructure, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and AI-related opportunities. The Company will maintain its corporate structure and regulatory compliance while evaluating strategic alternatives as market conditions evolve.

About Stable Infrastructure

Stable Infrastructure Inc. is a Web3 and blockchain infrastructure company positioned at the intersection of stablecoin technology, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and the convergence of AI and blockchain.

