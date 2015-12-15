The Howard Elliott Collection Cuts Product Photography Timelines by 90% Using AI Lifestyle Imagery from WizStudio

Furniture and home décor brand reduces editing cycles and saves ～$10,000 annually by replacing traditional photoshoots with AI-powered product photography

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the fast-moving wholesale furniture industry, speed-to-market can determine whether a product wins or loses on marketplaces.

The Howard Elliott Collection, a leading home décor and furniture brand, has transformed its AI lifestyle imagery workflow using WizStudio by WizCommerce, the AI photo generator for ecommerce .

Previously, the company relied on in-house photography. With four major seasonal markets per year, samples needed to arrive months in advance to accommodate studio scheduling, editing, and revisions. Completing a typical batch of 50 products required nearly a month.

Today, the same process takes less than a week.

“We’ve been able to cut out the middle part of coordinating photographers, editing cycles, and scheduling,” said Bree Cassidy of The Howard Elliott Collection. “What used to take four weeks now takes a few days, and it’s significantly more cost-effective.”

The company estimates savings of more than $10,000/year in photography-related expenses, excluding the additional time saved in coordination and logistics.

One key differentiator was how AI handled reflective surfaces. “Other AI tools struggled with mirror reflections,” Cassidy noted. “WizStudio handled that accurately, even in early testing.”

Beyond cost reduction, the flexibility to experiment with room aesthetics and trends has allowed the brand to remain competitive across marketplaces where lifestyle imagery has shown increased conversion rates.

By shifting from traditional product photography to AI-powered lifestyle image generation, The Howard Elliott Collection has improved time-to-market, reduced operational friction, and scaled catalog coverage without increasing headcount.

In addition to catalog imagery, the company uses WizStudio for pre-sales and product development workflows. By generating lifestyle images from early product samples or factory photos, the team can create sales sheets and test demand before inventory arrives. This allows them to validate interest, adjust assortments, and reduce inventory risk while speeding up the product launch cycle.

As wholesale brands face pressure to produce high-quality content at scale, AI product photography is becoming an operational necessity rather than a marketing luxury.

