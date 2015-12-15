The Satellite Media Tour Connected International Conservation Leadership with Millions of Viewers Across Local and National Shows

West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2026) – News Media Group (NMG) recently announced the successful production and execution of a nationwide satellite media tour (SMT) featuring Azzedine Downes, President and CEO of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). In the wake of the passing of legendary conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, NMG leveraged its extensive broadcast network to help IFAW share a vital message of environmental optimism. The tour reached a vast audience across both local affiliates and national lifestyle programs, providing a platform for Downes, who was appointed by Dr. Goodall to the Council for Hope of the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation, to discuss “The Path of Hope” and the future of community-led conservation.

NMG ensured that IFAW’s mission of “practical hope” resonated with viewers facing modern climate anxiety. The segment interviews offered actionable steps for environmental stewardship while reflecting on the connectivity between humanity and the animal kingdom. The production highlighted NMG’s commitment to delivering high-impact, mission-driven content that bridges the gap between global non-profits and the everyday consumer.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSNjt_MtmAQ

Through this strategic media outreach, IFAW was able to reach millions of households, reinforcing the idea that positive environmental change is possible through small, collective actions, as well as ensuring that Dr. Goodall’s torch of hope continues to burn brightly across the national media landscape.

More information can be found at IFAW.org.

