Trifork launches Danish sovereign data and AI solution as alternative to US hyperscalers

Aarhus, 17 February 2026 – Danish public authorities are increasingly facing challenges related to dependency on a small number of large foreign technology providers and limited control over data and critical digital infrastructure. A PA report from January 2026(1) on public authorities’ work with digital alternatives shows that the path toward increased digital sovereignty is not about complete disconnection, but rather about greater freedom of choice, control, and the ability to switch providers.

The lack of operational alternatives makes it difficult for many public and critical infrastructure organizations to translate strategic ambitions into practice. This gap between strategy and operations is what Trifork is now addressing.

Building on more than 20 years of experience in developing and operating critical IT systems in Denmark, Trifork is now consolidating existing, proven platforms and capabilities into one unified solution. A solution that enables full accountability for both technology and operations – and supports organizations all the way from strategy to implementation.

The solution makes it possible to work with data and artificial intelligence on Danish soil with full control over data, AI models, and operations, and is based on platforms and services that Trifork already delivers to public and critical infrastructure customers.

The solution is aimed at organizations with high requirements for security, compliance, and robustness, including public authorities and operators of critical infrastructure.

“Today, dependency on foreign hyperscalers is incompatible with the requirements of the public sector and critical infrastructure. When we have the capability to deliver secure and operational alternatives, we also have a responsibility to do so. Recent geopolitical developments have only made the need more evident. With this solution, we make responsible use of data and AI operational – not theoretical,” says Søren Eskildsen, Managing Director of Trifork A/S Denmark.

From strategy to operations

According to Trifork, the challenge for many organizations is not a lack of ambition regarding data sovereignty, but rather the lack of an operational solution and a single accountable supplier that can take ownership end-to-end, from infrastructure to daily operations.

“Far too many of our customers today have strategies for sovereignty in data and AI, but without a realistic path to operations. We have consolidated technology, infrastructure, and experience into one solution that can be implemented and operated in practice, even in complex, regulated environments. In addition, the implementation can be moved to other data centers and therefore complies with the EU Data Act regarding cloud portability,” says Søren Eskildsen.

Four components; one unified solution

Trifork’s Danish sovereign data and AI solution consists of four integrated components, which together provide a complete end-to-end setup:

Netic provides secure Danish data centers(2) and access to GPU capacity capable of supporting both data-intensive and AI-based workloads, designed for organizations with high requirements for security and availability.

provides secure Danish data centers(2) and access to GPU capacity capable of supporting both data-intensive and AI-based workloads, designed for organizations with high requirements for security and availability. Corax Data , a Danish-developed data platform, gives organizations full control over their data, enables advanced data analytics, and can be deployed on-premise or in a private cloud.

, a Danish-developed data platform, gives organizations full control over their data, enables advanced data analytics, and can be deployed on-premise or in a private cloud. Corax AI is Trifork’s Danish AI platform supporting the development and operation of AI solutions on the organization’s own terms. The platform can be integrated with secure LLM services, ensuring that data, prompts, and models remain under full control.

is Trifork’s Danish AI platform supporting the development and operation of AI solutions on the organization’s own terms. The platform can be integrated with secure LLM services, ensuring that data, prompts, and models remain under full control. Trifork Group provides managed operations and takes full responsibility for operations, security, and ongoing maintenance.

The solution can be delivered as a complete package or assembled modularly, allowing organizations to choose one or more components depending on their existing setup and maturity. Trifork also advises customers on the selection and interaction between public, hybrid, and private cloud models to ensure the solution supports business needs, risk profile, and regulatory requirements.

Available now

The solution is available immediately and can be delivered to organizations seeking a real alternative to cloud-first approaches, where all data and AI workloads are placed with foreign providers.

Read more here:

https://trifork.com/sovereign-data-ai/

About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at www.trifork.com

Press contact: Frederik Svanholm, +41 79 357 7317, frsv@trifork.com

Notes:

(1) Reference to the PA report “Digital sovereignty – summary experience collection of public authorities’ initiatives to migrate to alternative technologies”, published January 2026.

https://www.kl.dk/nyheder/digitalisering-og-teknologi/2026/ny-rapport-kortlaegger-digital-suveraenitet-i-den-offentlige-sektor

(2) Press release from 12th february 2026. ”Trifork subsidiary Netic A/S strengthens national digital resilience with new data center in Eastern Denmark”

https://investor.trifork.com/announcements-2/trifork-subsidiary-netic-a-s-strengthens-national-digital-resilience-with-new-data-center-in-eastern-denmark-2/

