TTEC Sets New Standard for AI-Driven Frontline Performance with TTEC Perform™ and TTEC RealSkill™

Integrated AI training and performance ecosystem significantly improves associate proficiency, performance and sales across TTEC’s global contact centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, today announced the expansion and growing enterprise adoption of its AI-driven frontline performance ecosystem, anchored by TTEC RealSkill™ and TTEC Perform™.

Built to bridge the gap between AI investment and real business outcomes, the integrated ecosystem enables organizations to operationalize AI across the associate lifecycle—from onboarding and skill development to coaching and real-time performance execution.

Today, the solution supports 100+ enterprise clients and at least 25,000 frontline agents globally, helping organizations translate skills, behaviors, and data into sustained performance improvement at scale. Clients across industries have achieved measurable gains, including:

12% improvement in associate retention

in associate retention 6–8% reduction in average handle time

in average handle time 100% compliance accuracy within 60 days

accuracy within 60 days 23% increase in Net Promoter Score

in Net Promoter Score 10% lift in sales conversion rates

Unlike fragmented AI deployments limited to training or coaching, TTEC’s unified approach connects learning directly to frontline execution. By combining immersive AI-powered practice, performance intelligence, and closed-loop coaching, enterprises gain consistent, measurable impact across complex, high-volume CX environments.

“AI doesn’t change performance on its own — people do,” said Julie Stone, Group Vice President and Chief Learning Officer at TTEC. “What’s been missing in the market is a way to turn AI insights into everyday behaviors that drive results. When associates can practice in realistic environments, receive timely coaching, and see how their actions connect to business outcomes, that’s when transformation becomes real and repeatable.”

At the core of the ecosystem, TTEC RealSkill™ delivers immersive, AI-powered simulations that let associates practice real-world customer interactions in a safe, repeatable environment. TTEC Perform™ extends that foundation into daily operations, delivering AI-driven coaching, performance analytics, and automated root-cause analysis tied directly to business outcomes.

Together, the platforms apply a single, consistent skills and behavior framework from onboarding through ongoing performance optimization—eliminating silos between learning, coaching, and execution.

By tagging AI-powered simulations to the same skills used in live coaching, the ecosystem creates a continuous feedback loop between learning and on-the-job performance, giving leaders a unified, real-time view of frontline effectiveness.

Explore real client results powered by TTEC Perform™ and TTEC RealSkill™:

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com