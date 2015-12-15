Universal Digital Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2026) – Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (“Universal Digital” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement dated February 12, 2026 (the “Debt Settlement Agreement”) with Northbay Capital Partners Corp. (“Northbay”), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle indebtedness in the amount of C$69,146.50 through the issuance of 987,807 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of C$0.07 per Share.

The issuance of the Shares is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Upon issuance, the Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Northbay is an arm’s length party to the Company. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the transaction.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

