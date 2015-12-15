Validfor Raises 1.2M USD to Shape the Future of Life Sciences Validation with Agentic AI

Validfor Team Photo Following $1.2M Investment Round Validfor team members pictured following the $1.2M investment round backed by DOMiNO Ventures and Curiosity.

Validfor Announces $1.2M Investment Round Validfor announces a $1.2M investment round with participation from DOMiNO Ventures and Curiosity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Validfor announced today that it has raised 1.2M USD in a pre-seed round led by DOMiNO Ventures, with participation from Curiosity VC and angel investors. The funding will accelerate product development and expand the company’s AI-powered compliance platform for top Pharma, Biotech, and MedTech companies.

Validfor is a B2B startup transforming Life Sciences compliance with AI-native agentic digital validation platform for Pharma, Biotech, and MedTech companies. The company is shifting the industry away from fragmented, document-heavy validation processes toward autonomous, audit-ready compliance systems. Its AI-native engine structures regulatory documentation, automates validation workflows, and enables companies to manage the full compliance lifecycle faster and with greater accuracy.

In early 2026, Validfor officially launched its agentic digital validation platform, positioning itself as an AI-native validation solution for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. The platform enables structured, audit-ready GxP validation with go-live timelines as short as 4 weeks, significantly faster than traditional validation lifecycles which can take at least 4 months. By combining agentic AI with digital validation workflows, Validfor is redefining how regulated organizations approach compliance, audit preparation, and documentation management across global pharma operations.

Pharmaceutical compliance remains highly manual and operationally complex, with billions of dollars spent annually on validation labour, audit preparation, and legacy systems. Validfor replaces outdated tools with an intelligent, end-to-end platform that automates routine compliance tasks while maintaining human oversight for critical decisions. This approach reduces operational burden and helps organizations adapt to increasingly demanding regulatory standards.

Omer Cimen, Co-Founder and CEO at Validfor, said: “Compliance is evolving from documentation to intelligence. As regulatory complexity increases, only agentic, data-driven systems will be able to manage lifecycle validation at scale. Validfor is building the digital backbone that will power the next generation of pharma compliance. This funding accelerates our mission to modernize compliance globally and will allow us to immediately scale our engineering team to integrate new capabilities like Autonomous Testing in Q2.”

DOMiNO Ventures and Curiosity VC are fully confident that Validfor will reshape the validation software space. “We see a strong team with exceptional execution and dedication, which is why we invested alongside Curiosity VC to support Validfor’s international growth,” said Mustafa Kopuk from DOMiNO Ventures.

