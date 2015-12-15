Veea Inc. Launches TerraFabric, Paving the Way to Operate AI and Autonomous Systems at the Edge

At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, March 2-4, Veea will be demonstrating a groundbreaking control plane for distributed edge environments — organizations with multiple deployments can automate management of AI workloads, network-wide across fleets of devices, with policy enforcement, and software lifecycle management powered by prpl LCM

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) today announced TerraFabric, a transformative control plane that enables organizations to automate distributed edge environments composed of multi-vendor heterogeneous networks as highly coordinated systems rather than collections of individual devices or networks. TerraFabric brings together fleet orchestration, policy enforcement, and software lifecycle management to give operators the visibility and control they need to run AI workloads at the edge safely and at scale.

TerraFabric is available for early deployments now, both as a standalone platform and as an integrated capability within VeeaONE, Veea’s edge computing platform.

The Gap Between Deploying Edge Infrastructure and Actually Operating It

The edge computing industry has become proficient at deploying hardware in the field. Organizations can register devices, push containers, and monitor basic health across dozens or hundreds of locations. However, a growing gap remains between deploying edge infrastructure and operating it efficiently with minimal overhead.

The challenges are familiar to anyone managing a multi-site enterprise. One service may require GPU resources, while another must provide guest Wi-Fi with a captive portal. Security policies must apply consistently across every location. A software update at one site should not disrupt the entire fleet. When each location is managed independently, every change introduces risk, and teams end up performing work that could otherwise be automated.

“We have spent the last decade making multiaccess edge computing easier to deploy,” said Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO of Veea. “We believe TerraFabric is about what comes next. Our customers are telling us that deployment is no longer the hard part. The challenge is coordinating dozens to hundreds of sites, keeping policies consistent, and maintaining uniform application of cybersecurity while rolling out changes without disruption. We built TerraFabric to address exactly that.”

What TerraFabric Does

TerraFabric sits above existing infrastructure. It does not replace Kubernetes, operating systems, or hardware. Instead, it provides a coordination layer that understands the full structure of an edge deployment — from fleet to region to site to device, and makes that structure actionable, instantly customizable, and verifiable.

Operators define policies that are enforced consistently at every level. Workloads are optimally placed based on use case requirements and constraints, rather than guesswork. Software rollouts follow controlled sequences with health checks at each stage and one-click rollback if issues arise. Every action is logged, auditable, and tied to a clear chain of accountability.

Instead of asking, “Which device should run this container?”, operators define where a system should run, under what constraints, and within what policy boundaries. TerraFabric is designed to handles the rest. Its implementation also offers the ability to continuously enhance the automation from edge to cloud in dynamic, resource constrained edge environments through machine learning and AI,

Carrier-Grade Lifecycle Management with prpl LCM

For software lifecycle management, TerraFabric incorporates prpl LCM, the open-source lifecycle management engine developed by the prpl Foundation. prpl LCM has been proven at scale, managing containerized applications across more than 12 million AT&T gateways. It enables operators to remotely deploy, update, pause, restart, and remove individual containerized applications without affecting the underlying system firmware.

By building on prpl LCM, TerraFabric inherits a lifecycle management layer that has been battle-tested across some of the largest device fleets in the world. Applications can be managed independently, updated on their own schedules, and rolled back individually if a problem is detected. Based on large scale deployments to date, we believe this allows organizations to accelerate updates and deploy new capabilities without compromising overall system stability.

“We chose prpl LCM because it is the most proven open-source lifecycle management engine available,” Mr. Salmasi said. “TerraFabric brings that same carrier-grade lifecycle management to every edge environment, whether you are operating ten sites or ten thousand.”

Governed Autonomy for AI at the Edge

As AI agents and automated workflows become standard edge workloads, governance becomes increasingly critical. These systems make decisions, take actions, and interact with physical environments. Granting them access without clear boundaries creates risk.

TerraFabric introduces a principle Veea calls “governed autonomy.” AI agents and automation run as workloads under explicit identity, scope, and policy controls. They operate within defined boundaries, enforced by the TerraFabric control plane, rather than relying on manual oversight at each site.

This matters because the promise of edge AI depends on trust. Organizations deploying these systems must be confident that autonomous workloads operate within defined and enforceable limits. TerraFabric makes that confidence possible by design.

What Operators Can Do on Day One

TerraFabric is designed to deliver immediate value. On day one, operators can roll out AI model updates, whether via cloud distribution or federated learning, by region with automated health checks and failover. TerraFabric can publish network policies across entire fleets in controlled batches with immediate rollback capability. It can coordinate sensor-triggered workflows across sites without manual integration. And it can version, stage, and promote workloads with full change history and accountability.

These are the challenges that typically emerge when edge deployments transition from pilot to production. TerraFabric was built to address them from the outset.

Three Ways to Deploy

TerraFabric runs as a standalone control plane across any mix of data centers, edge clusters, and Kubernetes environments — no rip-and-replace required. With VeeaONE, it is available directly within the Veea Control Center, where operators can enroll VeeaHubs and additional nodes and activate orchestration, policy, and lifecycle controls across the mesh. In hybrid mode, TerraFabric bridges VeeaONE and non-Veea environments under a unified control plane, enabling organizations to automate diverse infrastructure as a single coordinated system.

Availability

TerraFabric is currently available for pilot deployments. Organizations interested in evaluating TerraFabric can request early access, schedule a pilot discussion, or explore partner and licensing opportunities at veea.com.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea’s platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, storage and AI in a unified solution for edge deployments ranging from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries and remote communities. With more than 123 patents in related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its edge computing innovation. For more information, visit veea.com.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards for carrier-grade software. Its members include leading service providers, equipment manufacturers, and chip vendors working together to advance open-source infrastructure for broadband and edge devices. For more information, visit prplfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Thomas Latiolais

thomas.latiolais@veeasystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the intended use of proceeds from our future offerings. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Veea to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Veea; risks related to the price of Veea’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Veea plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Veea’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company’s business strategies, and the risk and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements” and the additional risk described in Veea’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, registration statements on Form S-1, and any other filings which Veea makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Veea. Veea expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Veea with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.