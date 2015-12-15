Verdict Expected Soon in Klarna’s $8.3 Billion Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

PriceRunner v. Google: Sweden’s Largest-Ever Civil Damages Claim Reaches Decision Stage; Klarna Provides Investor Update

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) announces that the Patent and Market Court of Sweden (Patent- och marknadsdomstolen) is expected to deliver its verdict on April 15, 2026 in the antitrust damages proceedings brought by Klarna’s subsidiary PriceRunner International AB against Google LLC and Google Ireland Limited. The trial, which ran from October 20 to December 19, 2025, concerned PriceRunner’s claim for approximately $8.3 billion in damages — the largest civil damages claim ever filed in a Swedish court.

The Case

The claim arises from Google’s abuse of dominance in online comparison shopping, as established by the European Commission in a binding 2017 decision and upheld without reservation by the Court of Justice of the European Union in September 2024. PriceRunner alleges that Google systematically demoted competing price comparison services in its search results while favouring its own Google Shopping product, causing sustained and quantifiable commercial damage to PriceRunner over more than a decade.

Important Notice

The outcome of the proceedings is inherently uncertain. No assurance can be given that PriceRunner will succeed on liability or quantum. Any award would be subject to appeal by Google, to sharing arrangements with former PriceRunner shareholders and Klarna’s litigation funder, and to applicable taxation. The dollar amount of the claim should not be taken as an indication of any likely recovery. This announcement does not constitute a profit forecast.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the outcome of legal cases. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “estimate,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;

Competition and technological developments;

Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;

Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;

Credit risk management and funding availability;

General economic conditions and market volatility; and

Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

