Vesta Freight Drives 18x Shipment Growth with Descartes’ Transportation Management Solution Suite

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Tennessee-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider Vesta Freight is using Descartes transportation management suite to transform its nationwide freight operations and drive 18x growth in monthly shipment volume. By automating and synchronizing transportation management processes to streamline the movement of freight, Vesta elevated its customer and carrier experience, accelerated revenue cycles and reduced fraud exposure.

“Our mission is to deliver transportation excellence to shippers and carriers with every shipment, transaction and interaction, and the Descartes technology stack has been instrumental in helping us scale from a start-up into a trusted nationwide brokerage,” said Nick Cicero, CEO at Vesta Freight. “Rather than managing a patchwork of disconnected systems, Descartes provides a unified platform where brokerage execution, financial workflows, carrier onboarding and vetting, real-time visibility, and fraud prevention already work together seamlessly. That connectivity strengthens security and visibility across our network, simplifies how carriers do business with us, and gives our customers confidence that their freight will arrive safely, all while enabling our team to operate efficiently and continue scaling with confidence.”

The Descartes transportation management suite used by Vesta Freight leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and the reach of the Global Logistics Network across the following technologies:

Descartes 3G TMS™ to automate and synchronize the more mechanical and transactional processes of brokerage operations, such as planning, rating, tendering and invoicing, so brokers can cover more loads with less manual labor, improve margins and enhance customer satisfaction.

Descartes MacroPoint™ to connect to the most reliable global network of carriers in the industry for real-time, multimodal shipment visibility and seamless capacity sourcing, which decreases costs and allows resources to focus on high value relationships and growth.

Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard™ to facilitate the early detection of potential fraud using powerful historical and real-time Descartes MacroPoint visibility data, automated in-transit monitoring, and risk alerting to help companies better protect their shipments, reputation and bottom line.

Descartes MyCarrierPortal™ drives multi-faceted security and transparency within the carrier network, with robust carrier vetting, automated onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring with sophisticated fraud prevention.

“AI innovations in our transportation management and real-time visibility suite are designed to improve accuracy and responsiveness across execution,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. “Our agentic AI capabilities enable automated driver engagement and maintain tracking continuity by handling arrival/departure confirmation and proof-of-delivery (POD) collection, freeing operations teams to concentrate on higher-value work. Agentic AI capabilities also provide exception-based automated outreach, recovery workflows, confirmation, and documentation capture—driving more consistent KPI compliance and faster issue resolution.”

“We’re pleased our platform has helped Vesta Freight scale its nationwide brokerage operations,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “By unifying transportation management, real-time visibility, carrier vetting and onboarding, fraud prevention, and back-office execution within a single platform, Descartes enables brokers like Vesta to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. Combined with the industry’s largest multimodal network of connected trading partners, this integrated systems approach helps brokers reduce complexity, improve execution and support sustainable growth.”

Learn more about Descartes’ transportation management solution suite, including Descartes 3G TMS, Descartes MacroPoint, and Descartes MyCarrierPortal.

About Vesta Freight

Vesta Freight is a fast-growing, customer- and carrier-focused transportation management company providing domestic and cross border transportation solutions across full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), and intermodal modes. Headquartered in Gallatin, TN, the company supports shippers through an established and growing, pod-based broker model aligned to customer and industry verticals. Vesta’s mission is to provide transportation excellence with every customer and carrier interaction, acting as an extension of its customers’ business through strong execution and best-in-class technologies. www.vestafreight.com

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.