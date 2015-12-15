Voltus and Octopus Energy US Launch Partnership to Scale Demand Flexibility

Voltus and Octopus Energy partner to deliver flexible capacity for fast-growing U.S. data centre demand.

The partnership delivers Flexibility-as-a-Service and Bring Your Own Capacity solutions to help data centres, utilities, and grid operators manage accelerating AI-driven load growth.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, and Octopus Energy, a global energy technology company, today announced a partnership to scale load flexibility across the United States. The partnership will leverage Voltus’s load flexibility platform and customer base and Octopus Energy’s consumer engagement and optimization technology to build portfolios of flexible capacity for vertically integrated utilities and in U.S. wholesale electricity markets.

Voltus and Octopus will jointly deliver Flexibility-as-a-Service and Bring Your Own Capacity (BYOC) solutions to utilities, grid operators, and data centres. As a first step, in 2026 Octopus will supply Voltus with aggregations of residential consumer devices — including smart thermostats, EVs, and home batteries, in PJM, MISO, New York, and California. Voltus will add this residential capacity to its existing VPP portfolios, expanding the scale and diversity of flexible resources available to these markets. In parallel, Voltus will provide its customers with the opportunity to participate in Octopus’s VPPs with its utility customers.

“Octopus understands that load flexibility is the fastest to deploy form of capacity,” said Dana Guernsey, CEO of Voltus. “By combining our platforms and customer relationships, we can deploy VPPs at the accelerated scale and speed that is needed to meet today’s load growth needs.”

“The clean energy transition is creating an urgent, multi-billion dollar opportunity for demand side flexibility that Octopus Energy and Voltus can address with Flexibility-as-a-Service,” said Nick Chaset, CEO of Octopus US. “By combining the unique, complementary strengths of Octopus Energy and Voltus, we can move faster to deliver flexibility at the scale the grid needs, while putting money back in consumers’ pockets.”

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus’s commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

About Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy US delivers renewable energy, demand flexibility, and advanced technology to electricity consumers, utilities, and grid operators, helping address surging demand while improving customer satisfaction. Through its Flexibility-as-a-Service model, Octopus Energy US partners with utilities to rapidly scale demand flexibility using industry-leading consumer engagement and grid optimization software. As the North American division of Octopus Energy Group, which serves more than 10 million customers across 18 countries, Octopus Energy US brings consumer-centric, technology-enabled clean energy and flexibility solutions to communities across the United States.

Press Contact

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co