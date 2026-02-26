Vueroid Announces Early Spring Deals For Ultimate High-Res Dashcam 

Up To 24% Off For Always-On 4k Dashcam – Features Smart Thermal Management for Extreme Weather Conditions, Proprietary ISP Technology, & AI Enhancements

February 26, 2026, Seoul, S. Korea – VUEROID https://vueroid.com, a leading award-winning high-resolution dashcam technology brand, announced today Early Spring Deals for the popular VUEROID S1 4K Infinite, the ultimate high-resolution 4K automotive always-on dashcam that captures reliable, high-quality evidence for accidents and other automotive incidents — available through Amazon at: www.amazon.com/VUEROID.

Early Spring Deals for the VUEROID S1 4K Infinite dashcam (1CH/2CH/3CH) are available from February 27 – March 5, 2026 for up to 24% off.

Promotion Period: February 27 – March 5, 2026

Unmatched Reliability Ensures Recordings Never Stop

The S1 4K combines unmatched reliability, advanced parking surveillance, and advanced video tuning to ensure that recordings never stop when they matter the most. The S1’s extreme low power parking mode (1mA) keeps the camera active even while parked for extended periods, protecting the vehicle without draining the battery. The S1 4K Infinite goes to the core of what users need in a car’s dashcam — unparalleled video clarity to capture more data and AI technology built into the S1 4K’s Vueroid HUB app to restore license plate information, setting a new standard for video clarity in dashcam technology. The S1 4K dashcam serves as a form of insurance, delivering reliable video recordings when they’re needed most.

The VUEROID S1 4K Infinite is available immediately through Amazon at: www.amazon.com/VUEROID. For more information, visit https://vueroid.com/product/vueroid-s1-4k-infinite-2ch/#av-tab-section-1-2-link, https://vueroid.com/vueroid-s/, and https://vueroid.com.

About VUEROID

Award-winning VUEROID has extensive expertise in automotive camera video processing through its parent company NC&, South Korea’s largest dashcam manufacturer. VUEROID offers automotive users superior clarity in all driving conditions with NC&’s proprietary patented ISP technology for crystal-clear video quality, focusing on the elements that matter most: lens, sensor, ISP, and SoC. For other companies, these components are usually limited by external suppliers, but because of VUEROID’s proprietary ISP technology, adjustments can be fine-tuned to 18 different categories, including brightness, sharpness, and noise reduction. An overlooked element when discussing image quality, a single category in ISP tuning can create up to 700,000 different image outcomes. This level of precision makes a significant difference in video quality, setting the S1 4K Infinite apart from the competition.

VUEROID™ is the official brand name of innovative dashcams supplied by NC&. Since launching VUEROID in 2017, NC& has steadily expanded the brand across Southeast Asia and Australia, delivering quality products that customers trust. VUEROID has produced over 4,000,000 dashcams during the last 5 years. For more information, visit: https://vueroid.com.