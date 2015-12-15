VVPUSA Announces VORTxT Email-to-SMS Conversion for High-Delivery, Compliance-Ready Messaging

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VVPUSA, a SaaS company specializing in compliance-first messaging solutions, today announced expanded Email-to-SMS capabilities for its patented VORTxT platform. The new feature enables brands, messaging providers, and CRM platforms to convert existing email audiences into fully compliant SMS communication channels—instantly and at scale.

Built on VVPUSA’s patented compliance technology, VORTxT’s Email-to-SMS capability doesn’t replace email; it transforms it into a compliant opt-in engine. Organizations can now move customers from stagnant inboxes to real-time SMS engagement with a single workflow, accelerating conversion while ensuring all consent requirements are met.

This enhanced capability is especially impactful for highly regulated industries—including healthcare, banking, and financial services—where consent, auditability, and regulatory pressure continue to intensify.

“Most organizations already have the audience—they just can’t activate it safely,” said Rob Moody, Managing Partner at VVPUSA. “Email-to-SMS works when compliance and speed are built into the infrastructure itself, not bolted on after the fact.”

Beyond activation, VORTxT enables organizations to integrate downstream customer actions directly into SMS flows. Through its partnership with Authvia, VORTxT supports secure SMS-based payments powered by TXT2PAY®—creating a frictionless “engage-and-pay” experience aligned with how customers already communicate.

Designed for ease, speed, and reduced engineering lift, VORTxT allows businesses to deploy Email-to-SMS quickly and cost-effectively, accelerating time to market while minimizing technical complexity.

“We’re proud to continue pushing our innovation forward this year,” said Bill Beard, Founder & CEO of VVPUSA. “VORTxT was built as a compliance-first platform, and that foundation remains critical. What’s changed is how far that foundation can now take our customers. By building on our patented compliance technology, VORTxT has expanded beyond protection to help scale real growth—becoming a true accelerator.”

With Email-to-SMS, VORTxT marks the next evolution of compliant customer engagement—enabling real-time omnichannel communication without compromising regulatory standards or operational efficiency.

To learn more about VORTxT’s expanded capabilities, visit www.vvpusa.com or contact the VVPUSA team.

About VORTxT

VORTxT, a subsidiary of VVPUSA, is a cloud-based messaging compliance and activation platform built on patented technology. Designed as compliance-first infrastructure, VORTxT enables brands, CPaaS providers, and platforms to scale SMS and omnichannel communication safely and efficiently. Originally developed to protect messaging compliance with indisputable opt-in and opt-out records, VORTxT now supports growth-driving use cases such as Email-to-SMS, instant consent capture, and AI-assisted brand and campaign registration. By combining compliance management, intelligent workflows, and audit-ready records in one platform, VORTxT helps organizations reduce regulatory risk, launch faster, and build a more trusted, sustainable messaging ecosystem.

About VVPUSA

Founded in 1998, VVPUSA is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in business communication solutions, including CPaaS, UPaaS, and patented compliance technologies. For over 25 years, VVPUSA has transformed customer communications with innovative, intuitive software designed to drive business growth. The company remains committed to technological advancement, trust, and long-term partnership—empowering organizations with cutting-edge tools that redefine modern business connectivity.

