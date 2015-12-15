Zipdev to Sponsor TechCon SoCal 2026

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 15, 2026) – Zipdev is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026 as a sponsor. This year’s event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

Zipdev is proud to support this year’s event as a Bronze Sponsor and to contribute to advancing conversations that drive technology innovation and industry growth at TechCon SoCal.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Zipdev

Zipdev helps US and Canadian companies hire qualified remote professionals from Latin America through a proven, streamlined, and risk-free process. We focus on delivering qualified candidates who can drive growth while ensuring a smooth hiring experience for both clients and talent.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

For further information, please contact: