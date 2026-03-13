0G Ships Major Infrastructure Upgrade: Geth-to-Reth Validator Migration

The decentralized AI operating system delivers verified private inference, the #1 open-source AI model, and a next-generation execution client — all live on mainnet

San Francisco, CA, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 0G (Zero Gravity), creator of the world’s first decentralized AI operating system (dAIOS), today announced a series of infrastructure upgrades across its live Aristotle Mainnet: Sealed Inference for cryptographically private AI compute, the integration of GLM-5 as the highest-ranked open-source model on decentralized infrastructure, and a migration of its validator execution layer from Geth to Reth — the high-performance Rust-based client built by Paradigm.

0G migrates its validator infrastructure from Geth to Reth for enhanced speed and efficiency.

Together, these upgrades represent the most significant infrastructure evolution since the Aristotle Mainnet launch in September 2025, strengthening every layer of the 0G stack from consensus to compute.

Validator Execution Client: Migrating from Geth to Reth

0G is migrating its validator infrastructure from Go-Ethereum (Geth) to Reth, the modular Rust-based execution client originally developed by Paradigm. The migration brings substantial improvements to sync performance, block execution speed, memory efficiency, and long-term scalability of the 0G network.

Why Reth

Reth has rapidly become the execution client of choice for high-performance blockchain networks. Written in Rust — a language designed for memory safety and bare-metal performance — Reth delivers measurable advantages over Geth across every major infrastructure metric:

Faster sync: BNB Chain reported 40% faster sync times with Reth vs. Geth in production benchmarks. Block execution latency dropped from 25.3ms (Geth p50) to 19.1ms (Reth p50) — a 24% improvement.

BNB Chain reported 40% faster sync times with Reth vs. Geth in production benchmarks. Block execution latency dropped from 25.3ms (Geth p50) to 19.1ms (Reth p50) — a 24% improvement. Lower memory footprint: Reth’s architecture eliminates Go’s garbage collection overhead, resulting in more predictable memory usage and reduced hardware requirements for validators.

Reth’s architecture eliminates Go’s garbage collection overhead, resulting in more predictable memory usage and reduced hardware requirements for validators. Modular by design: Reth’s component-based architecture allows 0G to customize and optimize individual execution layers — storage, EVM, networking — independently, enabling faster iteration and AI-specific optimizations.

Reth’s component-based architecture allows 0G to customize and optimize individual execution layers — storage, EVM, networking — independently, enabling faster iteration and AI-specific optimizations. Industry momentum: Base has deprecated Geth entirely in favor of Reth. Optimism is ending op-geth support by May 2026. The industry is converging on Reth as the standard for high-throughput execution.

What This Means for the 0G Network

For validators, the Reth migration translates to faster node synchronization, lower operational costs through reduced hardware requirements, and improved uptime during peak network loads. For developers and users, it means a more responsive chain layer capable of handling the throughput demands of AI-native workloads — decentralized inference, on-chain settlement, and high-frequency agent transactions.

The migration began with the Foundation Validator (Validator 0) infrastructure upgrade completed in February 2026 and is now extending across the network.

“Geth served us well, but as on-chain AI workloads scale — inference settlement, agent transactions, high-frequency data availability — the execution layer becomes the bottleneck. Reth’s Rust-based architecture gives us the memory efficiency, parallel processing, and modular extensibility we need to stay ahead of that curve. This isn’t just a client swap. It’s rebuilding the foundation for what comes next.”

— Ming Wu, CTO of 0G Labs

The Full-Stack Decentralized AI Operating System

These three upgrades — Reth validators, Sealed Inference, and frontier open-source model access — reinforce 0G as the only live infrastructure delivering every layer of the decentralized AI stack:

0G Chain: EVM-compatible Layer 1 purpose-built for AI workloads, now powered by Reth

EVM-compatible Layer 1 purpose-built for AI workloads, now powered by Reth 0G Compute: Decentralized GPU marketplace with Sealed Inference — TEE-verified on every call

Decentralized GPU marketplace with Sealed Inference — TEE-verified on every call 0G Storage: Decentralized storage delivering up to 2 GB/s throughput

Decentralized storage delivering up to 2 GB/s throughput 0G Data Availability: 50,000x faster and 100x cheaper than Ethereum DA

With over 100 ecosystem partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Coinbase Wallet, 0G continues to build the infrastructure layer that makes decentralized AI as performant, private, and verifiable as centralized alternatives — at a fraction of the cost.

About 0G Labs

0G Labs (Zero Gravity Labs, Inc.) is the creator of the 0G dAIOS — the world’s fastest decentralized AI operating system. Backed by $290 million in funding from Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Animoca Brands, and Bankless Ventures, 0G launched its Aristotle Mainnet in September 2025 with 100+ partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Coinbase Wallet. For more information, visit https://0g.ai

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation drives the innovation and growth of the 0G network, maintaining a decentralized AI operating system fueled by the $0G token. The Foundation supports ecosystem development and community governance, ensuring the network remains open, verifiable, and accessible. For more information, visit https://0gfoundation.ai

Ming Wu, CTO of 0G Labs: “Reth’s Rust-based architecture gives us the efficiency and scalability we need for the future of onchain AI”.

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