2026 Sweepstakes Casino Guide: Sweepedia Launches First Sweepstakes Casino Ratings Based on Verified Prize Redemptions

First review platform to require proof of payouts and successful redemption before recommending any operator

TALLINN, Estonia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sweepedia, an independent sweepstakes casino review platform, today introduced its verification-first rating system , requiring confirmed prize redemptions before any operator can earn a recommendation.

Instead of relying on promotional claims or advertised bonuses, Sweepedia validates every review through direct, real-world testing. Analysts create real accounts, complete identity verification, and personally redeem Sweepstakes Coins to confirm that payouts work as promised.

“A sweepstakes casino can promote big bonuses and thousands of games, but none of it matters if players can’t reliably redeem their prizes,” said Nikola Struharova, Acquisition Manager at Sweepedia. “We built our ratings to require proof — verified redemptions and real accountability — before we recommend any platform.”

Unlike many review sites that rely primarily on marketing materials, Sweepedia verifies every recommendation through firsthand testing, establishing what it calls a new standard for transparency and trust in sweepstakes casino reviews .

The 8-Category Expert Rating System

To ensure every recommendation is backed by evidence — not marketing — Sweepedia evaluates each platform across eight weighted categories covering payouts, legitimacy, and overall player experience:

Payments & Redemptions — Analysts complete real redemption to verify timelines, processing speeds, and payout reliability. Legitimacy & Trust — Company registration, operating history, and security practices are independently verified. Bonuses & Promotions — Offers are assessed for real-world value, with excessive playthrough requirements clearly flagged. Game Selection & Software — Library depth, provider quality, and return-to-player settings are reviewed for fairness. Customer Support — Support is tested through live inquiries across chat, email, and phone, including nights and weekends. Mobile Experience — Apps, usability, and feature parity with desktop are evaluated. Geographic Availability — State eligibility and restrictions are clearly mapped. Responsible Gaming — Purchase limits, self-exclusion tools, and player protections are assessed for accessibility and effectiveness.

Independent by Design

Sweepedia operates with full editorial independence and does not accept payment in exchange for rankings or placements. All scores are based solely on documented testing results and standardized criteria.

About Sweepedia

Sweepedia is a U.S.-focused consumer resource dedicated to increasing transparency and accountability in the sweepstakes casino market. Through verification-first testing and independent reviews, the platform helps players identify safe, reliable operators and make more informed decisions. For more information, visit Sweepedia.com .

18+ Only. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes casinos operate under promotional sweepstakes models and are intended for entertainment purposes only. No purchase is necessary to participate or claim prizes. Sweepedia.com is an independent review platform and holds no ownership interest in any sweepstakes casino operator.

CONTACT: email: info@sweepedia.com mobile: +3725513058