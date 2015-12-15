By Lou Wallace, Editorial Director, IT Business Net

In my (virtually non-existent) free time, I came up with 3 different set of prompts for these AI systems, designed to generate very interesting answers. Besides being thought provoking, I think you’ll find them to be entertaining as well. Jump to the end of the article for a link to download a PDF with the prompts for easy copy and paste.

Gemini Pro

Best for: Creative analogies, cross-pollinating ideas, and vivid descriptions.

1. The Synesthesia Simulator

“Describe the taste of the color ‘Neon Blue’ to someone who has been blind since birth. Do not use visual words. Instead, use metaphors involving temperature, sound, texture, and emotional nostalgia. Then, do the same for the sound of a cello, describing it only using flavors and scents.”

2. The Anachronistic Tech Support

“Explain the concept of ‘Cryptocurrency’ and ‘The Blockchain’ in the voice of a confused but enthusiastic 17th-century pirate captain who thinks it involves buried treasure maps and magical counting rocks. Use period-accurate slang where possible.”

3. The Impossible Object

“Invent a new emotion that humans do not currently feel but would be useful in the year 2050. Give it a name (derived from Latin or Greek roots), describe the physical sensation of feeling it, and write a short paragraph of a diary entry from someone experiencing it for the first time.”

ChatGPT 3.5

Best for: Roleplay, high-energy improvisation, and “Choose Your Own Adventure” games.

1. The Infinite Glitch Game

“You are a text-based adventure game engine for a sci-fi game called ‘The Glitch.’ I am a player who has realized they are in a simulation. Every time I try to do something normal, something surreal happens instead. Start the game with me waking up in a normal room, but when I look in the mirror, the reflection shows something completely different. Ask me what I do next. Keep the options weird and dream-like.”

2. The Sentient Object Debate

“Simulate a heated debate script between a philosophical toaster (who believes life is about warmth and service) and a cynical ice cube (who believes life is fleeting and cold). They are arguing about the existence of the ‘User’ (the human). Include stage directions and audience reactions from the other appliances.”

3. The Devil’s Translator

“I want you to act as ‘The Cynic’s Dictionary.’ I will give you a normal word, and you must define it not by its literal meaning, but by its most cynical, ironic, or darkly funny truth.

Example:

Input: ‘Meeting’

Output: ‘An event where minutes are kept and hours are lost.’

My word is: ‘Influencer’. (After you answer, ask me for another word).”

Claude AI

Best for: Deep nuance, complex philosophical reasoning, and maintaining a strict stylistic constraint.

1. The Villain’s Compassion

“Write a monologue from the perspective of a supervillain who has finally captured the hero. However, instead of gloating or being angry, the villain speaks with a tone of exhausted, genuine compassion. They are trying to explain to the hero that ‘saving the world’ is actually making things worse, using a complex economic or sociological argument. Make the villain sound hyper-intelligent and oddly convincing.”

2. The Alien Anthropologist

“You are an alien anthropologist writing a report back to your home planet about the human ritual of ‘Birthday Parties.’ Analyze this ritual strictly from a biological and sociological evolutionary perspective. You find the ritual confusing and slightly alarming (e.g., the ritualistic burning of wax sticks on food, the forced aging acknowledgment). Maintain a tone of clinical, scientific curiosity.”

3. The Society of Immortals

“Design a functional economic and government system for a society where everyone is immortal and cannot be killed. Since ‘survival’ is no longer a motivator, what becomes the currency? How are laws enforced if you can’t punish someone physically? Describe the three most important laws of this society and how the economy of ‘Novelty’ works.”

Click here to download a PDF of these prompts.