airSlate SignNow Launches MCP Server: From Prompt to Signed — In No Time

The SignNow MCP Server facilitates automated e-signature processes to enhance productivity and streamline agreement lifecycle — purpose-built for IT/Operations teams, developers, HR, Sales, Procurement, and Legal professionals

signNow-mpc-release airSlate SignNow Launches MCP Server

SignNow MCP Server facilitates automated e-signature processes to enhance productivity and streamline agreement lifecycle

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — airSlate SignNow , an award-winning provider of e-signature solutions, today announced the launch of the SignNow MCP Server — a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration that lets AI agents understand plain-language requests and execute real SignNow actions in seconds. By connecting directly to the SignNow REST API, the MCP Server eliminates the manual steps that slow down document workflows and plugs seamlessly into AI frameworks like LangChain and Flowise — giving builders the freedom to create any application, workflow, or agentic experience they envision, with a reliable agreement layer at the foundation.

With the SignNow MCP Server , the entire agreement lifecycle — from preparation to signing to completion — can now be driven by a simple conversation with an AI assistant like Anthropic’s Claude, Cursor, VS Code, n8n, Make.com or any MCP-compatible agent. For the developers and workflow architects behind those experiences, this represents a meaningful shift: the infrastructure to execute agreements is no longer a bottleneck to build around, but a capability to build with. SignNow becomes the agreement layer embedded at the heart of any conversational or agentic experience — accessible to agents operating autonomously, and to the humans directing them.

IT/Operations teams, developers, HR, Sales, Procurement, and Legal professionals can now prepare, send, track signing status, and complete agreements without ever leaving the tools they already use — significantly reducing document cycle times across the organization.

The Problem: Manual Workflows Are Slowing Business Down

For business teams, e-signature workflows have long been plagued by friction. HR professionals send the same contract types over and over, copy-pasting recipient data and clicking through UI screens for every single request.

Sales and Procurement teams lack real-time visibility into document status — constantly asking “did they sign yet?” with no easy way to get answers across multiple open documents. Follow-up fatigue is real: chasing signatures via email, Slack, or phone because there is no automated tracking in place. Meanwhile, scattered workflows force teams to context-switch between SignNow, their CRM, email, and spreadsheets just to move a deal forward.

For developers, the challenge runs deeper. Every new e-signature integration demands slow API ramp-up — working through documentation, navigating authentication flows, and building custom endpoint wrappers from the ground up. Context-switching between an IDE, API documentation, and Postman consumes the time that should go toward building. Debugging becomes an exercise in decoding cryptic error responses, with no accelerated path to resolution. The cumulative cost is significant: engineering effort spent re-solving the same integration problems, rather than on the applications and experiences that create real value.

The Solution: Freedom to Build — With Agreements Already Solved

The SignNow MCP Server removes agreement execution as a constraint on what teams can build and how they work. When document workflows become conversational and composable, developers are free to focus on creating experiences — not on the infrastructure required to support them. SignNow operates as the trusted agreement layer at the center of any AI-powered application or agentic pipeline, handling the full lifecycle from document preparation to signed completion.

Less manual work: Stop clicking through UIs for repetitive tasks like sending a standard contract or checking document status.

Stop clicking through UIs for repetitive tasks like sending a standard contract or checking document status. Faster execution : One plain-language prompt does what used to require navigating multiple screens and steps.

One plain-language prompt does what used to require navigating multiple screens and steps. Stay in flow: Run signing workflows inside Claude, Cursor, or VS Code instead of switching between applications.

Run signing workflows inside Claude, Cursor, or VS Code instead of switching between applications. Scale without added headcount: Automate high-volume signing with AI agents or workflow tools like n8n and Make.com.

Automate high-volume signing with AI agents or workflow tools like n8n and Make.com. Instant answers: Retrieve document status, download links, and invite details on demand instead of digging through dashboards.

Key Features & Capabilities

The SignNow MCP Server exposes a comprehensive set of actions that AI agents and automation workflows can invoke through natural language — giving builders direct access to SignNow’s core functionality without custom wrappers or dedicated integration work. Key capabilities include:

Template & Document Group Management: Manage SignNow templates and document groups across folders — create, retrieve, list, and organize document assets without opening the SignNow UI.

Manage SignNow templates and document groups across folders — create, retrieve, list, and organize document assets without opening the SignNow UI. Flexible Invite Dispatch: Send signing and viewing invites for individual documents or document groups in a single prompt, with full control over recipient details and signing order enforcement.

Send signing and viewing invites for individual documents or document groups in a single prompt, with full control over recipient details and signing order enforcement. Embedded Experience Links: Generate embedded signing, sending, and editor links for seamless in-app experiences — enabling custom web or desktop applications to surface e-signature functionality natively.

Generate embedded signing, sending, and editor links for seamless in-app experiences — enabling custom web or desktop applications to surface e-signature functionality natively. Real-Time Status Retrieval: Retrieve current invite status and document progress on demand, so teams always know exactly where a document stands without chasing approvals manually.

Retrieve current invite status and document progress on demand, so teams always know exactly where a document stands without chasing approvals manually. Direct Download Links: Download direct links for individual documents or merged output for document groups — making it easy to distribute executed agreements programmatically.

Download direct links for individual documents or merged output for document groups — making it easy to distribute executed agreements programmatically. AI Framework Compatibility: Plug directly into automation tools including LangChain, LlamaIndex, Flowise, n8n, and Make.com — or connect to any MCP-compatible client like Claude, Cursor, or VS Code.

The MCP Server requires no additional software installation beyond connecting it to an existing SignNow account. It operates through the SignNow REST API and is accessible via any MCP-compatible client, delivering a zero-friction setup for teams already working inside supported AI applications.

Use Cases: From Automation Pipelines to Embedded Applications

The SignNow MCP Server serves a broad range of practical applications across industries:

Automating end-to-end e-signature workflows using AI agent frameworks such as LangChain and LlamaIndex — from document generation through invite dispatch to signed-document retrieval.

Embedding SignNow e-signature functionality into custom web or desktop applications via generated links, without redirecting users to an external signing interface.

Programmatically managing document creation from templates, pre-filling fields, and tracking the full invite lifecycle — eliminating manual data entry and follow-up entirely.

Executive Quote

“Agreements are at the core of every business relationship. They influence speed, reliability, and revenue – but the work behind them remains too manual, fragmented, and slow. AI has the power to change that. SignNow brings deep agreement execution into the AI era, enabling business teams and developers to prepare, send, embed, and track agreements through a single prompt. With the SignNow MCP Server, these capabilities are accessible inside AI assistants, custom business tools, and MCP-enabled environments, giving modern organizations a faster, more seamless way to run enterprise-grade agreement workflows – for humans and agents alike. We’re making agreement execution a native part of how businesses work with AI.”

– Ayala Michelson, GM, airSlate SignNow

Pricing & Availability

The SignNow MCP Server is available now for all airSlate SignNow subscribers. Access is included with existing paid plans — no separate tier or add-on purchase required. To get started, connect the MCP Server to your SignNow account and configure it within your preferred MCP-compatible client (Claude, Cursor, VS Code, or any compatible AI application).

A free trial of airSlate SignNow is available at https://www.signnow.com/ . Full documentation, setup guides, and a product demo are accessible via the SignNow MCP Server product page . The integration is compatible with web, desktop, and all MCP-enabled environments.

About airSlate SignNow

airSlate SignNow is an award-winning provider of e-signature solutions in airSlate’s portfolio, alongside pdfFiller , US Legal Forms , DocHub and Instapage . The platform offers powerful features including reusable templates, fillable form fields, document groups, multi-party signing with role-based order enforcement, and robust API access for developers. trusted by over 28 million users worldwide, SignNow provides enterprise-grade security and compliance certifications including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO/IEC 27001.

airSlate SignNow’s mission is to make every organization — regardless of size or technical resources — capable of running fast, paperless, and fully automated document workflows. Learn more at https://www.signnow.com/developers/mcp-server .

Media Contact

Name: Darina Prokhorova

Email: editor@signnow.com

Website: https://www.signnow.com/developers/mcp-server

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/signnow-esignature/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ed71f49-3a99-4a1b-831b-bafb34e2b567

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e3f40d-976a-4489-9362-2c5d86236d92