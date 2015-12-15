Augustin Sayer from OVNI Capital to Speak at TechCon SoCal 2026

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 8, 2026) – OVNI Capital is pleased to announce that Augustin Sayer, General Partner of OVNI Capital will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year’s event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About OVNI Capital

OVNI Capital is a transatlantic venture capital firm with offices in Paris and San Francisco, specializing in seed-stage investments in European critical technologies, including semiconductors, quantum computing, cybersecurity, energy solutions, and healthcare innovations. Co-founded by Augustin Sayer and a team of experienced venture builders, OVNI bridges groundbreaking European deeptech startups with U.S. markets, providing capital, expertise, and networks to accelerate scaling and commercialization. This approach not only fosters global innovation but directly benefits the U.S. by enhancing technological leadership, creating jobs, and strengthening supply chains in strategic sectors. With a portfolio of visionary founders tackling “impossible” challenges, OVNI has raised significant institutional backing and is driving sustained impact in the deeptech ecosystem.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.