AvidXchange Announces Embedded Supplier Payment Automation Solution for the AppFolio Performance Platform

Solution delivers fully managed AP automation experience, allowing property managers to scale operations without leaving AppFolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Inc., a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the launch of its Accounts Payable as a Service solution for AppFolio customers, further expanding the partnership between the two companies and making AvidXchange’s payment automation solution available in the AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace .

AvidXchange’s Accounts Payable as a Service is a fully managed, embedded solution that enables accounting systems and ERP providers to offer the ability for their customers to execute payments directly within their platforms. Through this newly announced partnership, AvidXchange’s solution is now available within the AppFolio Performance Platform, bringing embedded payment automation directly to AppFolio customers. Powered by AvidXchange’s AI-enhanced software, decades of AP expertise, and network of 1.3 million suppliers, the integration allows property management teams to manage the supplier payment process directly in the AppFolio environment.

“AppFolio has been a long-standing partner, and this partnership is all about helping our shared customers spend less time on manual AP work and more time running their business,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. “AvidXchange was founded to solve AP challenges in the real estate industry, and we’re bringing that experience directly into AppFolio so property management teams can manage payments in one place with greater efficiency, visibility, and control.”

AppFolio customers can now enroll in AvidXchange’s payment automation solution in the AppFolio Stack Marketplace and start making payments in minutes, accelerating time to value.

To learn more about AvidXchange’s AP as a Service solution for AppFolio, please visit: https://www.appfolio.com/partners/avidxchange

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.