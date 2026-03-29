Blue Sky Innovators Invests $7 million to Expand Operations in Fairfax County

SkyLab will advance secure defense innovation while fueling economic growth

Fairfax County, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2026) – Blue Sky Innovators, Inc., a dual-use technology company delivering insight to operations for government and commercial customers, will invest $7 million to expand its footprint in Fairfax County, Virginia. The expansion will support the creation of 175 new jobs and the buildout of approximately 20,000 square feet of secure innovation and laboratory space above its existing office at 12120 Sunset Hills Road, Reston. The expanded facility will house SkyLab, a secure, collaborative innovation environment purpose-built to accelerate advanced research, rapid prototyping, and mission integration.

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“SkyLab represents our belief that speed, security, and collaboration must coexist to meet today’s national security challenges,” said Tim Tkacz, CEO of Blue Sky Innovators. “This investment demonstrates the pace and commitment required to deliver innovation where it matters most, at the point of mission execution.”

SkyLab will serve as a mission-focused innovation hub enabling rapid onboarding of new technologies, secure collaboration with government customers, and hands-on integration with commercial and startup partners across quantum, cyber, space, artificial intelligence, data, and emerging defense technologies.

“We are proud to support Blue Sky’s continued growth and now the launch of SkyLab, a next-generation innovation platform that will accelerate dual-use technologies critical to our nation’s future,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “By bringing together innovators and mission partners from across Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, Blue Sky is strengthening the connective tissue of our regional ecosystem. This is the kind of applied innovation engine that strengthens both economic competitiveness and national readiness,” McKay continued. “We congratulate Blue Sky for their leadership and thank them for continuing to invest in a community that stands ready to support their bold vision.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Blue Sky Innovators is expanding in Reston, a place that has long been a magnet for forward-looking companies in this part of the Dulles Corridor’s highly collaborative, innovation-driven environment,” said Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn. “Blue Sky’s work in cyber, AI, space, and defense operations is a great demonstration of the innovation that drives this region forward. We look forward to the jobs, partnerships, and opportunities this growing team will bring to Reston and the broader community.”

Blue Sky Innovators continues to experience strong growth driven by increasing demand for dual-use solutions that bridge commercial innovation and operational execution. With employees spread across five states, the company has grown into a trusted partner for the U.S. Department of War and intelligence community, leveraging expertise in areas such as prototyping, research and development, disruptive technologies, electromagnetic spectrum operations, integration, and acquisition.

“The launch of SkyLab marks a defining moment for our region’s advanced technology ecosystem. This purpose-built innovation lab is designed to accelerate rapid prototyping, cross-sector collaboration, and the transition of emerging technologies from concept to capability,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Fairfax County offers the secure digital infrastructure, federal integration, research partnerships, and highly skilled workforce required to support this type of mission-driven innovation. We are grateful for Blue Sky’s continued confidence in Fairfax County and look forward to supporting the collaborative innovation environment this investment will catalyze across Northern Virginia and beyond.”

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County. Governor Spanberger approved an $840,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“With the establishment of SkyLab, Blue Sky Innovators is showing what a commitment to innovation and collaboration really looks like,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By expanding aggressively in Reston, their leadership is showing the defense technology industry why Virginia is leading the way in our changing economy. With unparalleled access to the nation’s top talent and decision makers, the Commonwealth is ready to help businesses grow as we build an economy that works for every Virginian.”

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