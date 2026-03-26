Bootstrap Factory LLC Unveils BuildRunKit to Empower Startup Founders

New Platform Offers CriticalTools and Resources for Business Success

BuildRunKit is your replacement for Jira, Confluence, Zoho CRM (or SalesForce) and so many other systems made for overcomplicated, management-heavy organizations. A nimble team needs a place to work.. not a place to build automations and “infrastructure” – Come learn about how we enable you to start a business with our Startup Launch Journey, plan your work, manage your customers, track and manage revenue and your projects from simple to complex. BuildRunKit: Plan. Build.Run.

Lago Vista, TX, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bootstrap Factory LLC proudly announces the launch of The BuildRunKit. The platform is designed to guide startup founders through the intricate process of building and scaling successful businesses. With a focus on simplifying complex business challenges, BuildRunKit offers a suite of tools and resources tailored to meet the needs of entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

BuildRunKit Logo

BuildRunKit serves as the central hub for strategic business development tools, productivity tools and critical software needed to run a business.

The BuildRunKit platform is strategically structured around a 7-stage Startup Launch Journey. This framework provides the foundational resources necessary to validate initial ideas and establish a solid business strategy. It is an invaluable asset for entrepreneurs looking to navigate the complexities of launching a business.

To enhance operational efficiency, BuildRunKit includes critical tools created by founders for founders including:

Goldilocks CRM, a customer relationship management system that’s “just right.” Specifically designed for small businesses, this tool simplifies contact management, tracks customer interactions, and nurtures leads without the complexity and high cost of enterprise-level systems.

Goldilocks Projects, a dedicated system for project and task management. It allows founders to streamline their workflow, manage team tasks, and track project progress against milestones, ensuring the efficient execution of their overall business plan.

Goldilocks Invoice, a system for creating and tracking invoices, offering sharp-looking invoice documents, customer balance tracking and customer statements.

The Strategy Hub, which is a place to manage kanban boards of tasks, create mind maps, brainstorms and categorized notes.

Workspaces: Our entire system is organized around workspaces, so you can streamline access to information and silo it in a way that fits the way you work.

“BuildRunKit is more than just a platform; it’s a strategic partner for entrepreneurs,” said Brent Whistler, CEO of Bootstrap Factory LLC. “Our goal is to provide founders with the tools and resources they need to succeed, from the initial idea to a thriving business.”

Join our launch event for a 3 month subscription and other giveaways – March 31st at 11am CST. https://events.buildrunkit.com is the place for this and future events.

Learn more and start using the BuildRunKit for free at www.buildrunkit.com/business-in-a-box.

Bootstrap Factory LLC is leading the way in empowering entrepreneurs, offering a suite of solutions that address the unique challenges faced by small business owners. With the launch of BuildRunKit, the company reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of business leaders.

The main application page of BuildRunKit

About Bootstrap Factory LLC

Bootstrap Factory LLC is the parent company and driving force behind BuildRunKit, a comprehensive platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. BuildRunKit serves as the central hub for our content, tools, and community, providing founders with the practical knowledge they need to succeed. Our core mission is to simplify the complex process of building and scaling a successful business by providing essential, high-quality resources. Our offerings include the Startup Foundations book series, which delivers actionable, real-world guidance, alongside a suite of innovative tools designed to streamline operations, accelerate growth, and ensure long-term success for founders and small business owners. The BuildRunKit core platform is the strategic engine, guiding founders through a structured, 7-stage Startup Launch Journey. It provides the foundational framework and resources necessary to validate initial ideas, establish a solid business strategy, and move from concept to execution with confidence. To manage customer relationships effectively, we offer Goldilocks CRM. This “just right” Customer Relationship Management solution is specifically designed for small businesses, simplifying contact management, tracking customer interactions, and nurturing leads without the complexity and high cost of enterprise-level systems. For internal organization and efficiency, the Project tool provides a dedicated system for project and task management. It allows founders to streamline their workflow, manage team tasks, track project progress, and ensure the efficient execution of their overall business plan. Finally, to ensure a healthy financial foundation, Invoice Go simplifies financial operations. This tool allows users to quickly create professional, branded invoices, track payment statuses, and manage billing processes, ensuring a healthy and predictable cash flow for small business owners.

Press Inquiries

Brent whistler

brent [at] buildrunkit.com

+17735736280

https://buildrunkit.com

c/o Bootstrap Factory LLC Crystal Way

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=FFpAD1E0C_M