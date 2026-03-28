CALB (3931.HK) Announces 2025 Results with Record Revenue of RMB 44,400.07 Million, Up 60% YoY

HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – On March 27, CALB Group Co., Ltd. (“CALB” or “the Company,” stock code: 3931.HK) announced its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Company’s total revenue for the year was RMB 44,400.07 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 60%; profit for the year was RMB 2,095.22 million, a year-on-year surge of over 140%, demonstrating a leap in profitability and continued momentum for high-quality development.

In core business sectors, the Company’s market share for both power batteries and energy storage cells climbed significantly. In October 2025, CALB’s power battery installations reached a historic milestone, ranking among the global top three for the first time on a monthly basis. In early 2026, the Company stood out in the battery industry again with a huge growth of 630% YoY in the commercial EV sector.

Deepening Global Market Presence with Dual Breakthroughs in Premium Market Positioning and Large-Scale Production

In 2025, as the global new energy industry flourished, shipments of power batteries and energy storage cells soared, with overseas markets becoming the core growth engine. Backed by all-scenario product capabilities, CALB accelerated its strategic layout toward both premium positioning and large-scale development.

The Company’s market share in the passenger vehicle sector reached a new high. Its 5C super-charged battery, which has reached a monthly delivery sale of 20,000+ sets, exclusively supports popular models such as XPeng’s new P7 long-range version, supporting Xpeng further enhance its market competitiveness with a record-breaking driving mileage of 3,961km within 24h. Furthermore, CALB successfully entered the supply chains of international OEMs such as Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai. Simultaneously, the Company deepened strategic partnerships with HUAWEI and Xiaomi, laying the groundwork for mass-scale delivery in 2026.

The commercial vehicle segment also saw explosive growth, with shipments achieving a multiple-fold increase in 2025. With over 468 new vehicle models announced, the Company achieved full-scenario coverage and showed strong momentum as commercial battery shipments surged 630% YoY in early 2026. Overseas, the Company secured major rail transit and bus projects in Europe and won multiple international client awards.

In the energy storage market, CALB achieved dual breakthroughs. Internationally, the Company entered the top-tier supplier lists in South Africa, Latin America, the U.S., and Israel. The next-generation “ZHIJIU” 600Ah+ cell secured mass production nominations. Domestically, partnerships with giants like SPIC (State Power Investment Corporation Limited) and CTG (China Three Gorges Corporation) were strengthened, further advancing the all-category energy layout in energy storage.

Furthermore, the Company has established a forward-looking presence in emerging new energy sectors such as ship, low-altitude economy, and robotics, which represents a core highlight for the capital markets. In the shipping sector, several benchmark projects have already been implemented with large-scale deliveries, providing solid support for stable earnings growth. In the low-altitude sector, powered by core solid-state battery technologies, the Company has successfully commenced mass production of batteries for flying cars and secured exclusive nominations for major eVTOL models, perfectly aligning with the development trend of a trillion-dollar market. In the robotics sector, the Company has completed its product layout based on breakthroughs in all-solid-state battery technology. With batch deliveries set to begin, the Company is preemptively securing its position in the core energy track for humanoid robots, opening up significant growth opportunities for its future performance.

Continuous Technology Leadership and All-Scenario Product Matrix Advancement

In 2025, CALB achieved key breakthroughs in high-performance batteries, solid-state batteries, and advanced manufacturing. Product series such as “UP,” “ZHIYUAN,” “ZHIJIU,” and “Boundless” continue to define industry trends.

Specifically, CALB is leading the way in super-charged and high-power battery technologies. The Company’s 5C super-charged batteries have reached large-scale commercialization, while the 10C super-charged batteries completed design and development in 2025. The 20C high-power batteries developed for HEV/PHEV models have been delivered for mass production to Geely and Dongfeng. For the luxury supercar and racing segments, the Company has completed prototype testing of its 25C high-power batteries, which boast megawatt-level discharge capabilities. Additionally, the advanced R46 cells have reached mass production and are being supplied to top-tier eVTOL customers, securing the No.1 market share in the sector.

Technological upgrades were also synchronized across energy storage and commercial battery sectors. The “ZHIYUAN” series achieved 2C super-charged for heavy-duty trucks and a long lifespan of 10 years or 2 million kilometers, while light commercial EV batteries can support an upgraded mileage of over 350 kilometers. The “ZHIJIU” 588Ah/684Ah cells achieve zero degradation for 3 years and 15,000+ cycles, with an energy density of 450Wh/L.

Significant breakthroughs were made in next-generation battery technologies, specifically in hybrid solid-liquid and solid-state batteries. The 400Wh/kg hybrid solid-liquid battery took the lead in powering new energy commercial vehicles with batch installations. The 450Wh/kg “Boundless” solid-state battery completed its original system prototype verification with industry-leading performance. Meanwhile, the commercialization process in emerging sectors such as low-altitude economy and robotics is accelerating, which is expected to help the Company further expand its global market share. In addition, the Company will continue to be driven by the dual engines of “technological innovation and management innovation,” forging systematic competitiveness for the future by pursuing excellence in both performance and cost management.

“AI + Energy” Strategy: Empowering Industrial Upgrading

Building on technological breakthroughs and guided by the “AI + Energy” strategy, CALB is driven by technological innovation and guided by the “AI + Energy” strategy, adhering to the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation. Propelled by a future-oriented R&D layout, the Company has established a positive feedback loop of “new technology and product development – multi-market application – scaled delivery – refined operations – technological iteration and upgrade”—fully aligning with the current industrial trend of convergence between AI and new energy.

Currently, CALB has established global industrial clusters across China, Europe, and ASEAN, providing a solid foundation for its global business expansion and long-term high-quality development.

As the global energy transition accelerates, global demands are poised for sustained and rapid growth, with emerging application scenarios continuously surfacing. It is anticipated that the Company’s market share and profitability will enter a phase of accelerated expansion, further bolstering its global competitiveness and industry influence.

About CALB

CALB is a new energy enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and market application development of lithium batteries, battery management systems, and related integrated products and lithium battery materials. As Battery Expert, we aim to build a comprehensive energy operation system, to provide complete product solutions and full life-cycle management for the new energy application market, represented by power and energy storage.

Currently, CALB has completed an all-round layout in domestic by setting up industrial bases in Changzhou, Xiamen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hefei, Jiangmen and Meishan. Meanwhile, CALB has set up bases in Europe and ASEAN, vigorously expanding the layout all over the world to become a global leading enterprise with large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities.

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