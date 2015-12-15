Cellhub Managed Services and Extreme Networks Join Forces to Deliver Medical-Grade Connectivity in Critical Healthcare Environments

Combined LAN, WLAN, and Cellular Infrastructure Solutions Will Power Clinical Mobility for Best-in-Class Patient Care

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellhub, a healthcare technology aggregator and Primary Agent for T-Mobile, announced it is partnering with Extreme Networks, a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, to provide secure, high-performance networking infrastructure through its Hospitals Without Walls initiative. Together, Extreme and Cellhub will deliver integrated wired, wireless, and cellular solutions purpose-built for highly-dense, highly-regulated healthcare environments, helping them improve operational efficiency and expand options for patient care with virtual, mobile, and at-home services.

With wired and wireless solutions from Extreme, Cellhub will help healthcare customers ensure they have the foundational network infrastructure necessary to support seamless clinical mobility and workflows, securely connect medical devices, support cloud-based applications, protect sensitive healthcare data, and enable distributed care delivery across hospital campuses and beyond.

An intelligently combined Wi-Fi and 5G network can eliminate dead spots and connectivity disconnects in hospital environments, allowing practitioners to traverse from wing to wing, campus to campus, or even into the community on the same secure, robust, HIPAA-compliant network, all without disruption. These networks will become increasingly critical for hospitals to provide virtual and remote services as more patients seek to receive in-home care.

“In the past, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity have been competing categories,” began John Tonthat, CRO of Cellhub. “That’s quickly becoming antiquated in healthcare. Modern hospitals need more than one environment or the other to meet the future. When we combine both protocols into a single, high-performance network, leveraging the expertise of a unifying partner, we can bring together all the components that will allow hospitals to grow, while creating cost-savings and streamlining the management of this ecosystem. Extreme Networks’ deep experience in healthcare networking solutions will help us achieve that.”

“In a hospital environment, technology supports everything from critical patient monitoring systems to in-room patient amenities like video streaming that make them more comfortable. By combining our high-performance wired and wireless solutions with Cellhub’s cellular portfolio, we can help ensure hospital staff have the connectivity they need to work seamlessly and deliver the best possible patient experiences and outcomes,” said Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer at Extreme Networks.

Cellhub and Extreme Networks are at the 2026 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Conference in Las Vegas, NV, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Cellhub will deliver a session on its Hospitals Without Walls program at the T-Mobile Tech Theater, booth #5643, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

About Cellhub Managed Services

Cellhub Managed Services, a subsidiary of Cellhub, is the result of the company’s major investments into AI-powered platforms. It is Cellhub’s delivery arm for transformative, modernized 5G environments. Acknowledging the catalysts that are revolutionizing the services market, Cellhub developed an AI-first platform, creating a sophisticated algorithm-based infrastructure dedicated to solving healthcare network challenges. The flagship offering of Cellhub Managed Services is “Hospitals Without Walls,” a consortium of healthcare providers that delivers cutting-edge connectivity, cost-analysis, equipment, devices, networking solutions, services, financing, design, and more for hospital systems. Coordinated by Cellhub along with its partners, the consortium empowers rural healthcare organizations who might not otherwise be able to grow or maintain their operations, allowing them to extend services through cost-effective virtual clinical care.

