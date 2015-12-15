Cineplex Announces Bank Credit Agreement Extension

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. (“Cineplex” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, today announced the first amendment to its Bank Credit Agreement which extends the maturity date from March 4, 2027 to either September 18, 2028 (if existing 7.625% senior secured notes due March 31, 2029 have not been repaid, redeemed or refinanced in full) or March 18, 2029 (the “Bank Credit Agreement”). The amendment also provides for the replacement of certain benchmark reference rates (from “Adjusted Term SOFR” to “Term SOFR”) and provides additional flexibility with respect to permitted distributions and debt repayments, prepayments or redemptions in connection with property sales subject to certain existing restrictions under Cineplex’s debt agreements. A copy of this amendment will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

The Bank Credit Agreement continues as a $100 million “covenant-lite” revolving credit facility. The Bank Credit Agreement does not contain financial maintenance covenants, unless borrowings under the agreement (including letters of credit) exceed 40% of the total credit facility. As at December 31, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the credit facility and $7.7 million reserved in the form of letters of credit.

“We are pleased with the ongoing support of our lending group with this extension and the continuation of the ‘covenant-lite’ structure,” said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO. “This continues to provide us with flexibility and a strong liquidity profile.”

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to Cineplex’s objectives, goals and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to Cineplex’s beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in Cineplex’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“AIF”) and the management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“MD&A”). Those risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Cineplex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Cineplex’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the terms of the Bank Credit Agreement (as amended and extended), the aggregate borrowings (if any), from time to time, under the “covenant-lite” credit facility, and the use of borrowings (if any), from time to time, under the “covenant-lite” credit facility.

The foregoing factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When reviewing Cineplex’s forward-looking statements, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of Cineplex’s AIF and MD&A.

Cineplex does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable Canadian securities law. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Cineplex, its financial or operating results or its securities. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements. Additional information, including Cineplex’s AIF and MD&A, can be found on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Investors:

Rayhan Azmat, CPA, CA

Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Financial Planning and Analysis

InvestorRelations@cineplex.com