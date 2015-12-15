Coalesce Announces Acquisition of SYNQ and Launch of Coalesce Quality

Unifying Data Transformation, Cataloging, and Quality to Create the Data Operating Layer for AI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coalesce, the data operating layer for modern data teams, today announced its acquisition of SYNQ , an AI-powered data observability and reliability platform, and the launch of Coalesce Quality —unifying data transformation, cataloging, and quality.

Today, most data teams rely on a patchwork of tools to build, govern, and monitor data. Transformation, quality, and governance often live in separate systems, creating gaps in visibility, slower incident response, and growing risk as analytics and AI rely on production data. Coalesce Quality brings these capabilities together, allowing teams to build, operate, and trust data pipelines without context switching or bolt-on workflows.

“With SYNQ joining Coalesce, we’re closing the gap between building data and trusting it,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO of Coalesce. “Customers now have a single place to manage change, enforce quality, and understand impact, which is critical as data powers more business- and AI-driven decisions.”

From Transformation to Trust

Coalesce Quality embeds data quality directly into the same workflows teams use to develop and govern pipelines. By unifying transformation, cataloging, and quality, teams can prevent issues earlier, respond faster when problems arise, and maintain confidence in analytics and AI outputs as environments scale.

Key benefits include:

Fewer incidents and faster resolution , with quality checks and ownership tied directly to pipelines

, with quality checks and ownership tied directly to pipelines Integrated development and reliability , reducing context switching across tools

, reducing context switching across tools Stronger governance and compliance , with auditable lineage and policy enforcement

, with auditable lineage and policy enforcement Improved efficiency and lower cost, through fewer re-runs and better operational visibility

For data and analytics leaders, Coalesce Quality makes reliability measurable and reportable. For engineers, it simplifies day-to-day operations and accelerates troubleshooting. Governance and platform teams gain consistent controls across the data lifecycle.

Unlike standalone data quality or observability tools, Coalesce Quality is built natively into the Coalesce platform and leverages the same metadata, security, and governance enterprises already rely on. Quality signals are connected to lineage, ownership, and downstream impact, ensuring issues are understood in business context and resolved with accountability.

With the addition of Coalesce Quality, Coalesce now delivers a unified data operating layer for teams building and running critical data at scale—across transformation, cataloging, and quality.

