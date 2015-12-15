Coupons.com Launches ‘The Clip’, an Editorial Magazine Where Stories Meet Savings

Atlanta, GEORGIA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coupons.com today announced the launch of a new resource on its website to help Americans shop better, save money, and feel good while doing so. Going beyond a standard deals feed, The Clip by Coupons.com is an online magazine that bridges the gap between finding deals and the human stories behind the savings.

The Clip by Coupons.com

There’s a reason there are TV shows that showcase people who go to extreme lengths to save money. They offer a view into what compels people to save, and often reveal that it doesn’t just come down to necessity. And while most people don’t go to such extremes as those you see on TV, the drive to save money is universal, and behind the savings are real stories.

The Clip will showcase some of these stories while also offering a different perspective by taking readers inside the team that brings these savings to millions of US shoppers. As AI and automated content take over the internet, The Clip will show the human side of Coupons.com. The magazine will pull back the curtain on the global team, which spans Atlanta, London, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio de Janeiro, who manually verify codes and research retailers.

Here are the types of content readers can expect:

Honest takes and stories related to saving money, including a look at how the company’s own Managing Director uses coupons in his daily life.

Features like “A Day in the Life of a Coupons.com Editor” showing the rigorous process behind verifying the offers users see on the site.

Practical advice on becoming a “savings guru” without going to extremes.

“With the launch of The Clip, we look forward to giving loyal Coupons.com users – some of whom have been with us for more than 25 years – a look behind the scenes and providing them with valuable insights they can’t find elsewhere,” says Alexander Ketter, Managing Director at Coupons.com.

Coupons.com continues to evolve

Since its acquisition by Atolls in 2023, Coupons.com has expanded its focus beyond printable and digital coupons to include cashback offers at thousands of online retailers. The Clip serves as the narrative hub for this evolution, ensuring that as the technology changes, the human connection remains.

“We want to earn our users’ trust in a whole new way,” says Kat Keener, Senior Editor at Coupons.com. “The Clip is where we bring our personalities to the table, showing the faces of the people working hard every day to help you save.”

The new section of the Coupons.com website can be found at https://www.coupons.com/the-clip/.

About Coupons.com

Coupons.com is your go-to destination for all things savings. We provide shoppers with the best ways to save, including online and in-store coupons for thousands of your favorite stores. We also offer cashback, so you can get rewarded every time you shop with us. Our goal is to help you make smarter shopping decisions and save the most money every time you check out! Founded in 1998, Coupons.com is today part of Atolls, where it continues to build on its more than 25-year legacy.

Press Inquiries

Yusra Malik

yusra.malik [at] atolls.com

https://www.coupons.com/