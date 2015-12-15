As centralized AI platforms buckle under demand, 0G’s decentralized infrastructure delivers the agent economy that works when others don’t

San Francisco, CA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 0G, the decentralized AI infrastructure protocol backed by more than $300M in funding, today announced the first Web 4.0 marketplace with AIverse on the 0G Aristotle Mainnet that make any AI agent instantly mintable using cryptographic Agentic ID (iNFT) — a digital asset that carries the agent’s actual intelligence, not just a link to it.

Build and Own AI Agents on 0G

The need for decentralized AI infrastructure has never been clearer. According to [Reuters], Anthropic’s Claude — one of the world’s most widely used AI platforms — suffered a global outage that left thousands of developers and businesses without access for over two hours on March 2. As AI becomes critical infrastructure worldwide, the risk of depending on any single provider grows. 0G’s decentralized AI operating system is purpose-built to address this: distributing compute, storage, and data availability across a global network rather than relying on one company’s servers.

From Web3 to Web 4.0: AI Agents That Act Autonomously

Web3 gave users ownership of digital assets. Web 4.0 — the emerging paradigm where AI agents autonomously own, earn, and transact on-chain — requires infrastructure that Web3 was never built to handle. 0G bridges this gap with a full-stack decentralized AI operating system that provides the compute, storage, and ownership layer autonomous agents need to operate as independent economic actors.

The result: developers can enter the AI agent economy with just one line of code. 0G’s tools plug directly into the most popular AI coding assistants — including Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and Codex — connecting them to decentralized AI infrastructure. A second integration, 0G’s EchoClaw, gives those agents economic capabilities: their own wallets, the ability to trade on 0G exchanges, and access to token bonding curves. Agents built through either path can be tokenized as Agentic ID’s using ERC-7857, the token standard 0G developed specifically for AI agent ownership — with direct minting integrations coming soon.

Build AI Agents Anywhere. Own Them in Web 4.0.

Today, millions of developers use AI coding assistants to build AI agents — but those agents have no ownership layer. They can’t be traded, monetized, or moved between platforms. 0G solves this with two paths to the agent economy:

• For developers: A simple install connects any major AI coding tool to 0G’s decentralized infrastructure for building agents. A second install adds economic capabilities — wallets, exchange access, and token interactions — with no blockchain expertise required. When ready, the Agentic ID is mintable as an iNFT with full on-chain ownership.

• For everyone else: AIverse (aiverse.0g.ai) provides a no-code platform where anyone can create AI agents with customizable personalities and capabilities — and mint their secure Agentic ID without writing a single line of code.

Both paths produce the same result: AI agents that are truly ownable, portable, and tradeable on-chain.

The ERC-7857 Edge

What makes this possible is ERC-7857, a new token standard 0G developed specifically for tokenized intelligence. While existing NFT standards were designed for static digital collectibles, 0G’s ERC-7857 gives AI agents three capabilities no other standard provides:

• Encrypted ownership: An agent’s intelligence — its knowledge, memory, and behavior — is encrypted and embedded directly in the token, not stored as public metadata anyone can copy

• Trustless trading: A built-in re-encryption mechanism ensures the buyer gains access and the seller loses it — enabling secure handoff of proprietary AI without a middleman

• Living assets: Unlike static NFTs, 0G’s Agentic ID evolve as agents improve. The token always reflects the agent’s current capabilities, not a frozen snapshot

This is the difference between trading a receipt for an AI agent and trading the actual intelligence.

How It Works

Getting started takes minutes, not months. Developers add 0G’s tools to their existing AI coding assistant with a single command. A second command adds economic capabilities through EchoClaw. From there, agents can trade, hold assets, and tokenize Agentic IDs on the 0G network.

0G’s intelligent routing automatically selects the optimal mix of infrastructure, delivering significant cost savings on AI inference while maintaining performance.

The global AI agent market is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030 (MarketsandMarkets, Grand View Research), yet the vast majority of AI agents remain locked inside centralized platforms with no path to ownership or monetization. 0G is the first protocol to connect AI developer tools directly to an on-chain ownership layer — bridging the gap between Web3 and Web 4.0.

“We’re witnessing the transition from Web3 to Web 4.0 — an internet where AI agents don’t just assist humans, they participate as autonomous economic actors. AIverse and our developer tools are the first proof of what this looks like in practice. The future of AI must be decentralized, resilient, and owned by builders — and that’s exactly what 0G provides.”

— Michael Heinrich, CEO and Co-Founder, 0G Labs

Security-First Approach

Halborn Security conducted a comprehensive audit of AIverse’s smart contracts, finding zero critical or high-risk vulnerabilities. All key operations run inside a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), ensuring agent configurations remain protected even from platform operators.

Built on 0G’s Full-Stack AI Infrastructure

AIverse and 0G’s developer tools leverage the complete decentralized AI Operating System (dAIOS):

• 0G Chain: An EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain optimized for AI workloads, launched as Aristotle Mainnet in September 2025 with 100+ partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and MetaMask

• 0G Storage: High-throughput distributed storage for encrypted agent data

• 0G Compute Network: Decentralized inference, training, and fine-tuning for AI models

• 0G Data Availability: A scalable data layer that is orders of magnitude faster and more cost-efficient than existing alternatives

Availability

• Developers: Install 0G’s tools and EchoClaw — works with Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, Codex, and any compatible AI coding assistant

• Creators: Visit aiverse.0g.ai to build and trade AI agents with no code

• The platform is expanding to support functional agents including productivity assistants, trading tools, and research companions

