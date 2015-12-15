Decusoft Advances the AI-Powered Future of Compensation Management with Compose Insights and Predictive Compensation

Two landmark AI innovations, conversational data intelligence and predictive scenario modeling, establish Decusoft as the definitive leader in intelligent enterprise compensation

RAMSEY, N.J., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decusoft, the creator of Compose, the leading enterprise compensation planning and management platform, today announced advancements in two of its transformative AI-powered capabilities that fundamentally redefine how organizations plan, analyze, and act on compensation data: Compose Insights and Predictive Compensation. Together, these innovations represent Decusoft’s boldest step yet in bringing genuine artificial intelligence to the complex world of enterprise compensation, moving HR, compensation, and finance leaders from reactive administration to proactive, insight-driven strategy.

A New Era of Compensation Intelligence

For too long, compensation planning has been anchored in historical data and manual processes; reactive by nature, limited by the time it takes to gather, interpret, and act on information. Decusoft is changing that. With the introduction of Compose Insights and Predictive Compensation, the Compose platform delivers two interconnected AI capabilities that work across the full compensation lifecycle: instantly understanding what the data says today and confidently modeling what decisions will mean tomorrow.

Compose Insights: Conversational Access to Your Compensation Universe

Compose Insights brings the power of generative conversational AI directly into the compensation workflow. Rather than navigating complex reports or waiting on analysts, HR and finance leaders can simply ask questions in plain language and receive immediate, data-driven answers drawn from their own Compose environment.

Compose Insights enables users to surface pay equity analyses, model budget scenarios, identify compensation outliers, and generate ad hoc reports in seconds. The capability integrates seamlessly with a client’s Compose compensation and personnel data, providing instant context across the entire organization, from individual pay scales to enterprise-wide reward strategy.

Critically, all data interactions occur within Decusoft’s secure, SOC 2 Type II-compliant environment. There is no data sharing with external sources or other Compose users, giving enterprise organizations the confidence to leverage AI without compromising the security standards their data demands.

Predictive Compensation: Modeling Tomorrow’s Decisions Today

Predictive Compensation takes Decusoft’s AI capabilities a step further, from understanding data to shaping strategy. This advanced functionality enables organizations to simulate multiple compensation scenarios in real time, drawing on configurable variables such as performance, tenure, market benchmarks, geographic cost of living, and more.

Unlike “black box” AI tools that offer recommendations without explanation, Compose’s predictive models are fully transparent and configurable. Organizations can define exactly which variables inform each model, with clear reasoning that mirrors the judgment of an experienced compensation professional. The result is forecasting that leaders can trust and act on, with confidence.

HR, compensation, and finance teams can now anticipate the budget impact of compensation decisions before plans are finalized, align total rewards spending with performance objectives, and build pay strategies designed around retention, equity, and business outcomes, all within the same platform they use every day.

Leadership Perspective

“AI is reshaping every domain of business decision-making, and compensation is no exception. With Compose Insights and Predictive Compensation, we’re giving our customers two powerful, connected tools: one that clarifies the present and one that illuminates the future. Together, they represent a meaningful shift from compensation management as administration to compensation management as strategy.”

— Steve Kerrick, Chief Product Officer, Decusoft

“Our customers operate in complex, competitive environments where compensation decisions carry real strategic weight. These capabilities give them the clarity and confidence to make those decisions proactively, optimizing spend, driving performance, and building the kind of pay equity that defines employer reputation today.”

— Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer, Decusoft

Why It Matters

Enterprise compensation is one of the most consequential and complex areas of organizational management. The decisions made during compensation planning cycles affect talent retention, performance culture, pay equity, and total rewards budgets that often represent the single largest line item on a company’s financial statements.

Decusoft’s AI capabilities were built not to replace the judgment of compensation professionals but to amplify it. Both Compose Insights and Predictive Compensation are designed to work in the service of the people who know their organizations best, providing faster access to better information and the ability to model outcomes before committing to a course of action.

Both capabilities are available now to all Compose clients, as part of Decusoft’s continued commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable compensation solutions for the enterprise. To learn more or schedule a personalized demonstration, visit www.decusoft.com.

About Decusoft

Decusoft is the creator of Compose, a flexible, secure, and highly configurable enterprise compensation planning and management platform. Trusted by leading organizations across industries, Compose empowers HR and finance teams to manage merit, bonus, equity, long-term incentives, and total rewards programs with clarity, control, and confidence. With a focus on data security, seamless integration, and intelligent innovation, Decusoft delivers the depth of capability enterprise compensation demands and the agility modern organizations require. Learn more at www.decusoft.com.

Daniel Roche

daniel.roche@decusoft.com