Eliran Oved Leads Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv Into a New Era of Values-Driven Football Leadership

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2026) – Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC is entering a new chapter defined by stability, community commitment, and long-term vision under the ownership and leadership of entrepreneur and investor Eliran Oved. Since receiving official approval from the Israel Football Association (IFA) Rights Transfer Committee in November 2024, Oved has assumed full responsibility as owner and club president, guiding one of Israel’s most historic football institutions into a renewed era rooted in values-driven leadership.

Under Oved’s stewardship, Bnei Yehuda has focused on building a professional, disciplined structure both on and off the pitch. The club’s direction emphasizes sustainable growth, competitive ambition, and a deep connection to its community-principles that have quickly begun to shape results.

One of the most visible milestones of this new era came in October 2025, when Bnei Yehuda secured the Toto Cup, winning a dramatic final decided by penalties against MS Kiryat Yam. The victory marked an early sporting achievement under the club’s new leadership and reflected a broader transformation built on planning, belief, and organizational clarity.

Beyond competitive success, Oved’s leadership has been defined by an unwavering commitment to social responsibility, particularly during the Swords of Iron war. Throughout this period, Bnei Yehuda and its leadership took an active role in supporting Israeli society through ongoing initiatives, including sustained work within the Hatikva neighborhood, visits to wounded soldiers, participation in funerals and shiva visits for fallen soldiers, and the adoption and support of hostage families. Additional efforts included organizing food baskets for families in need, hosting ceremonies honoring combat soldiers, and advocating consistently for the return of hostages.

These actions led to Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv receiving the President’s Award for social contribution in 2024, followed by a second consecutive President’s Award in 2025-an uncommon recognition that underscored the continuity and depth of the club’s community engagement rather than one-time gestures.

“Football clubs carry a responsibility that goes far beyond results on the scoreboard,” said Eliran Oved, owner and president of Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC. “Bnei Yehuda has always been more than a club-it is a community. Our role is to lead with integrity, to stand with people during difficult moments, and to build something that reflects shared values, pride, and long-term purpose.”

Looking ahead, Oved has outlined a clear vision for the club’s future. Strategic goals include promotion to the Premier League, a return of the club to the Hatikva neighborhood, consistent placement in the top playoff positions, and the development of a strong youth academy designed to nurture homegrown talent. Central to this vision is the ambition to establish Bnei Yehuda as a community-focused club that balances competitiveness with responsibility and social impact.

As Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv continues its journey under new leadership, the club’s transformation reflects a broader model of modern football ownership-one where sporting ambition, structured management, and community values operate together.

About Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC

Founded in Tel Aviv, Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC is one of Israel’s historic football clubs, known for its deep roots in the Hatikva neighborhood and its longstanding connection to local supporters. The club has played a significant role in Israeli football for decades, combining competitive tradition with a strong community identity.

About Eliran Oved

Eliran Oved is an Israeli entrepreneur, investor, and sports executive based in Tel Aviv. He is the owner and president of Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC, one of Israel’s historic football clubs, where he oversees the club’s strategic direction, operations, and long-term development. Oved officially assumed ownership following approval by the Israel Football Association Rights Transfer Committee in November 2024.

Beyond football, Oved is an active investor across multiple sectors, including technology, digital education, gaming, marketing technology, commercial real estate, and data infrastructure.

Oved is widely recognized for combining commercial discipline with long-term vision and values-driven leadership. During the Swords of Iron war, his leadership at Bnei Yehuda extended beyond sport, with sustained involvement in community support initiatives, assistance to wounded soldiers and bereaved families, and ongoing advocacy for social responsibility. These efforts led to Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv receiving the President’s Award for social contribution in both 2024 and 2025, a rare consecutive recognition.

Known for his belief that organizations carry a responsibility beyond financial success, Eliran Oved focuses on building sustainable institutions that integrate performance, integrity, and community impact. Across football, business, and civic engagement, his approach centers on long-term growth, accountability, and positive societal contribution.

