Enterprise AI Automation Budgets Driving 53% Surge in use of ‘AI Workers’

Jitterbit 2026 AI Automation Benchmark Report Reveals Orchestrated Agentic Growth as 78% of Projects Deliver Value

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, announced telling new data via its 2026 AI Automation Benchmark Report. Surveying 1,500 IT decision-makers, Jitterbit’s research shows that financial constraints are no longer a primary barrier to AI progress.

When considering challenges to end-to-end agentic automation:

AI accountability is the most important factor when evaluating new AI-enabled tools for 47% of all businesses; this increased to 53% for large enterprises.

Speed of implementation followed AI accountability as the second priority for 43% of all businesses; this time-to-value metric ranked No. 1 or 2 across all segments by revenue.

Security and compliance were identified as the primary concern for 39% of IT leaders.

Budget was identified as a challenge by just 15% of respondents; total cost of ownership (TCO), however, was a priority for 38% of small businesses, making it the most price-sensitive segment.

Strategy, Not Budget, the True AI Bottleneck

Contrary to widespread industry narratives suggesting high failure rates for AI projects, Jitterbit’s data confirms that 78% of AI automation projects are already delivering moderate to high value.

“The data is clear: the age of the ‘AI pilot’ is over, and the era of the ‘Agentic Enterprise’ has begun,” said Jitterbit President & CEO Bill Conner. “Business leaders have moved past budget concerns and are now focused on the strategic imperative of safely and successfully deploying AI at scale.

Only 2.5% of organizations reported project failure or negative ROI, directly invalidating past reports of widespread AI implementation struggles as enterprises press ahead with longer term, proven returns.

Accelerated Growth Could Lead to Agent Sprawl

The report highlights a rapid acceleration in the deployment of autonomous AI agents. Of the 1,500 IT decision-makers surveyed, organizations currently have an average of 28 agents deployed, with plans to scale this to 40 agents within the next 12 months — a 43% increase in adoption.

This growth is even more aggressive in enterprises with revenues of £100 Million – £499.99 Million, which expect to move from 31 to 49 agents in the next 12 months. This is mirrored by organizations over £500M, which plan to deploy an average of 72 new agents in the coming year, an increase of 48%.

Accountability: The New Frontier for AI Selection

As organizations scale their AI initiatives, the criteria for selecting tools have evolved beyond simple features. AI accountability (encompassing security, auditability, traceability, and guardrails) has emerged as the most influential factor in final purchase decisions for 47% of businesses. This is particularly pronounced in the software and tech sectors, where accountability is a top priority for 61% of respondents.

“To reach the next level of transformation, organizations must prioritize end-to-end automation and robust governance frameworks that ensure AI accountability,” said Conner.

For 38% of businesses, the primary driver for AI automation strategy over the next 12 months is accelerating time-to-market for new products and services. This outweighs other goals such as enhancing customer experience (35%) or reducing technical debt (26%), signaling a shift toward using AI as a tool for aggressive competitive positioning.

To learn more about the Jitterbit 2026 AI Automation Benchmark Report and how organizations are scaling agentic AI, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/report/2026-ai-automation-benchmark-report/

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

