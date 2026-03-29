Epique Realty Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Houston, TX, Mar 31, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Epique Realty is proud to announce it has been named to Fast Company‘s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.Epique Realty earned the standing of No. 10 in the Business Services category on the 2026 Most Innovative Companies list.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder expressed his appreciation, “We are humbled to receive this prestigious honor from Fast Company and believe it further proves that a brokerage built on empowering agents with technological generosity can and is transforming this industry. It is a tribute to every agent who believed in our vision and for our teams that work diligently to build a smarter, faster, and more connected future for all of us.”

“True innovation isn’t just about software; it is about how that software improves human lives,” added Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. “The unprecedented efficiency of our tech ecosystem allows us to fund our model of radical generosity. By providing our agents with free healthcare, a 401K, and over 70 essential business services, we are using technology to create real financial security for independent professionals.”

“At our core, we are a profoundly human-centric company powered by cutting-edge tools,” stated Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. “Our expansion into all 50 states, Canada and Australia this past year was fueled by our technology, but it is our culture of inclusion, mentorship, and agent-led philanthropy that truly makes us an innovative force for good in the communities we serve.”

Over the past 18 months, Epique Realty implemented a multi-faceted innovation strategy that fundamentally reinvented the value proposition and business model for the real estate industry. With an innovative mission to empower agents to thrive, Epique achieved its goal with a revolutionary financial model, a proprietary AI and tech ecosystem, and a deeply human-centric cultural framework. The cornerstone of this transformation is Epique.ai, a proprietary ecosystem architected in-house by CEO Josh Miller that functions as a 24/7 virtual assistant for every agent. This platform allows agents to instantly generate marketing copy, virtually stage entire homes, and create multi-platform ad campaigns, automating tasks that can traditionally consume up to 80% of an agent’s time and budget. To ensure mass adoption, Epique began scaling its industry-first AIPRO certification program, successfully training over 2,000 agents, and giving every solo professional the enterprise-level AI toolkit of a massive team.

This AI-powered operational efficiency serves as the economic engine that makes Epique’s disruptive business model possible. By automating functions that typically require massive overhead, the brokerage can reinvest those savings directly back into its agents through a model of profound generosity. Instead of functioning as a fee-collecting service provider, Epique believes agents deserve more and acts as an investment partner by providing a comprehensive suite of over 70 essential business services completely free of charge. In the last year, Epique scaled this offering to include industry-first stability nets for all agents, such as full healthcare coverage, childcare support, and a 401K program, saving agents hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical costs.

The scalability and power of this integrated ecosystem enabled Epique to flawlessly expand from a Texas startup into an international brokerage operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Australia by 2025. This phenomenal growth Beyond geographical growth, Epique scaled a profoundly human-centric operating system, leveraging its lean, AI-driven operations to dedicate significant resources to agent-led philanthropic initiatives. Through programs like NEMO (National Emergency Management Organization) and Epique CARES, the company provides rapid disaster relief and community aid, proving that applied AI can be a powerful engine for creating not just profits, but profound, positive societal impact.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change-they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Epique Realty

As the industry’s first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all fifty states with nearly 4,000 agents, and with Australia and Canada on-board, global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 70 unheard of free phenomenal benefits with a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of profound generosity. Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. #BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

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