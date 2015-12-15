ESET Research: One of Russia’s most notorious groups, Sednit, resurges with spyware in Ukraine

ESET researchers have traced the reactivation of Sednit’s advanced implant team to a 2024 case in Ukraine, where a keylogger named SlimAgent was deployed.

During that operation, BeardShell, a second Sednit-developed implant, was deployed.

Across 2025 and 2026, Sednit repeatedly deployed BeardShell together with Covenant, a third major piece of its modern toolkit.

Sednit heavily reworked this open-source implant to support long-term espionage and to implement a new network protocol based on legitimate cloud provider.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESET researchers recently traced the reactivation of Sednit through their modern toolkit, which is centered on two paired implants, BeardShell and Covenant, each using a different cloud provider for resilience. This dual‑implant approach enabled long‑term surveillance of Ukrainian military personnel and has been in use since April 2024. In 2016, the US Department of Justice linked the Sednit group to Unit 26165 of the GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian military.

ESET’s account of modern Sednit activities begins with SlimAgent, an espionage implant discovered on a Ukrainian governmental machine by CERT-UA in April 2024. SlimAgent is a simple yet efficient spying tool capable of logging keystrokes, capturing screenshots, and collecting clipboard data. Within its telemetry ESET identified previously unknown samples with code similar to SlimAgent, which were deployed as early as 2018 – six years before the Ukrainian case – against governmental entities in two European countries. Thus, SlimAgent appears to be an evolution of the Xagent keylogger module, which has been deployed as a standalone component since at least 2018. Xagent is a custom toolset used exclusively by the Sednit group for more than six years.

SlimAgent was not the only implant found on the Ukrainian machine in 2024; BeardShell – a much more recent addition to Sednit’s custom arsenal – was deployed there as well. BeardShell is a sophisticated implant capable of executing PowerShell commands within a .NET runtime environment, while leveraging the legitimate cloud storage service Icedrive as its Command & Control channel. The shared use of a rare obfuscation technique, combined with its co-location with SlimAgent, leads ESET to assess with high confidence that BeardShell is part of Sednit’s custom arsenal.

Since the initial 2024 case, Sednit continued deploying BeardShell through 2025 and into 2026, primarily in long-term espionage operations targeting Ukrainian military personnel. To maintain persistent access to these high-value targets, Sednit systematically deploys another implant alongside BeardShell: Covenant, the final component of its modern arsenal. Covenant is an open-source .NET post exploitation framework and provides over 90 built-in tasks, supporting capabilities such as data exfiltration, target monitoring, and network pivoting.

Since 2023, Sednit developers have made a number of modifications and experiments with Covenant to establish it as their primary espionage implant, keeping BeardShell mainly as a fallback in case Covenant encounters operational issues, such as the takedown of its cloud-based infrastructure. Sednit has successfully relied on Covenant for several years, particularly against selected targets in Ukraine. For instance, in 2025, our analysis of Sednit-controlled Covenant cloud drives revealed machines that had been monitored for more than six months. In January 2026, Sednit also deployed Covenant in a series of spearphishing campaigns exploiting the CVE 2026 21509 vulnerability, as reported by CERT UA.

The sophistication of BeardShell and the extensive modifications made to Covenant demonstrate that Sednit’s developers remain fully capable of producing advanced custom implants. Furthermore, the shared code and techniques linking these tools to their 2010-era predecessors strongly suggest continuity within the development team.

For a more detailed analysis of Sednit’s latest arsenal, check out the latest ESET Research blogpost “Sednit reloaded: Back in the trenches” on WeLiveSecurity.com. Make sure to follow ESET Research on Twitter (today known as X), BlueSky, and Mastodon for the latest news from ESET Research.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

CONTACT: Jessica Beffa jessica.beffa@eset.com 720-413-4938