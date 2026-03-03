Exigent Mechanical Solutions Partners with Runding Corporation to Modernize Its Estimating Function with OpenBuild – Smart Estimator

Reston, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2026) – Exigent Mechanical Solutions, a fast-growing mechanical contracting platform backed by Huron Capital, has selected Runding to implement OpenBuild – Smart Estimator to modernize estimating across its multiple operating companies.

Exigent is driving rapid growth and scale across multiple divisions and geographies. Their legacy estimating processes built on disparate tools and spreadsheets have made it challenging to manage strategic pricing initiatives, increase capacity and protect margins.

“Exigent is focused on building a scalable commercial engine that supports growth across all of our operating companies. We could not simply adopt a one-size-fits-all estimating tool that forces us to change how we operate,” said Jarret Ryan, Chief Commercial Officer at Exigent Mechanical Solutions. “After evaluating multiple options, we chose Smart Estimator because it is flexible, respects our current estimating logic, gives us a scalable framework, and sets us up for measurable improvements in productivity, visibility and consistency as we grow.”

Open Build – Smart Estimator is the first solution of its kind tailored for how specialty contractors actually work. Unlike more rigid off-the-shelf software, OpenBuild is highly flexible, non-proprietary, and built inside Microsoft tools that contractors already trust.

This approach will enable Exigent to:

Replace fragile spreadsheets with structured workflows

Standardize pricing, rate tables and assemblies

Build a consistent foundation for margin protection and operational scalability

“Exigent’s forward thinking executive team understands that estimating is a strategic growth lever,” said Scott Avirett, Chief Executive Officer at Runding Corporation. “We’re proud to partner with them to help preserve what works for their team today while creating a repeatable, data-driven foundation for tomorrow.”

Exigent’s adoption of Smart Estimator will support improved estimating collaboration, enhanced pricing governance, data insight and faster, more confident bid development across the organization, positioning the company to drive growth with greater operational control.

About Exigent Mechanical Solutions

Exigent builds its business around a single principle: your critical systems must operate with optimal uptime, efficiency, and comfort. Exigent delivers our customers integrated mechanical solutions through a powerful combination of technical excellence, union-backed expertise and an integrated platform that delivers exceptional customer outcomes.

About OpenBuild & Runding Corporation

With more than two decades serving the construction industry, Runding’s approach is based on a core principle that specialty contractors should not be locked into rigid, proprietary systems built in Silicon Valley far away from the jobsite. OpenBuild is flexible, open and designed for how contractors actually work.

