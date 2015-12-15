EXL unveils new agentic AI solutions to accelerate enterprise transformation across the full AI value chain

Expanded portfolio integrates agent development, governance, decision intelligence and domain workflows to help enterprises scale AI responsibly and deliver measurable business outcomes

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, today launched a series of new agentic AI solutions, expanding its portfolio to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to large-scale, measurable impact. This initiative includes:

Enhancements to our EXLerate.ai™ platform with new models and autonomous agent building capabilities;

platform with new models and autonomous agent building capabilities; EXLdecision.ai , our new AI-powered decision intelligence solution that accelerates development of analytical models by 30–50%;

, our new AI-powered decision intelligence solution that accelerates development of analytical models by 30–50%; Domain-specific workflow solutions that embed AI directly into business processes, including EXL ClaimsAssist.ai for insurance claims management;

that embed AI directly into business processes, including EXL ClaimsAssist.ai for insurance claims management; Enhancements to EXLdata.ai™, the foundation for enabling AI-ready data, now include language-agnostic support capabilities, expanded platform compatibility and more than 80 modular agents to broaden use case coverage across the enterprise.

“With a strong focus on trust, value, speed and accuracy, our agentic AI capabilities enable enterprises to design, build and scale AI with confidence,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Backed by more than 250 pre-built agents and accelerators and 10 new U.S. patents, we address the full AI value chain, from data and governance to decision intelligence and real-time execution. Our focus remains in making AI real for enterprises by delivering practical, scalable solutions that drive sustained business value.”

EXL introduced these new capabilities across its agentic AI portfolio to address the persistent challenges enterprises face when operationalizing AI at scale. While investments in data platforms, analytics and AI continue to grow, many organizations struggle with siloed data environments, manual and talent-intensive model development, a lack of enterprise-grade governance, escalating infrastructure and token costs, and embedding AI into day-to-day business workflows. As a result, AI initiatives often remain confined to pilots, fail to meet regulatory and risk requirements, or deliver limited return on investment.

EXL’s new agentic AI solutions address these challenges through an integrated, enterprise-ready approach that combines data readiness, agent development, governance and domain expertise into a unified operating model.

New capabilities added to the EXLerate.ai platform include EXL Agent Studio, a no-code, autonomous agent-building platform designed to expedite the deployment of enterprise-grade AI agents, and the EXL Governance Hub, a library of more than 40 specialized models that have been designed specifically for enterprise-grade work with built-in guardrails to support responsible AI deployment.

In addition, EXL unveiled its new decision intelligence solution, EXLdecision.ai, designed to enable the development of smarter and more transparent analytical models, at a faster pace. It accelerates the end-to-end model development lifecycle by approximately 30–50% by leveraging a suite of specialized AI agents that support every stage—from data preparation and feature engineering to model development, testing, documentation, and ongoing monitoring. By combining deep domain expertise with agentic AI orchestration, EXLdecision.ai empowers organizations to move from insight to action more quickly and effectively.

The launch also included a series of new domain-specific workflow solutions that embed agentic AI directly into business processes across industries. For example, the newly launched EXL ClaimsAssist.ai solution reimagines the complex and heavily manual insurance claims management process as a fully automated, agentic workflow to streamline property and casualty insurance operations, reduce claims cycle times and drive faster payouts to customers.

At the foundation of this ecosystem is EXLdata.ai, which strengthens data quality, governance, lineage and accessibility, helping organizations establish a trusted, compliant data foundation for enterprise-scale AI. The latest enhancements expand EXLdata.ai’s language support and platform coverage, enabling organizations to operationalize AI-ready data across a wider range of technology environments. Additionally, new modules have been introduced to address a wider range of use cases, providing purpose-built solutions for emerging data challenges such as optimizing data estates, processing unstructured data, integrating real-time data and harmonizing cross-function data.

By integrating data, agents, decision intelligence, governance and domain workflows into a unified ecosystem, EXL is helping enterprises operationalize AI at scale and accelerate time-to-value.

These innovations will be showcased and demonstrated at EXL’s AI in Action event (Americas – March 11; EMEA – March 18; and APAC – March 24): register here.

For more information about EXL’s AI capabilities and innovations, visit www.exlservice.com

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

