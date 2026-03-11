ExpertFile Expands Its Platform to Help Marketing Teams Strengthen Expert Visibility in AI-Driven Search

Latest advancements now deliver the most advanced system for publishing trusted expert research and thought leadership content

New York, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the launch of ExpertFile Studio™, ExpertFile Search™, and ExpertFile SignalsAI™, the company gives marketing teams a more complete system for publishing trusted expert content, improving discoverability, and strengthening AI visibility

ExpertFile Studio™ helps organizations publish expert profiles, research showcases, speakers bureaus, and expert answers so expertise can be discovered, cited, and recommended across search, media, and AI platforms.

As AI systems like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Claude increasingly shape how audiences evaluate sources and decide what information to trust, organizations need more than static directories, scattered bios, and unstructured web pages. They need expert content that is structured, governed, and legible enough to be surfaced, cited, and recommended in AI-mediated environments. ExpertFile today announced the launch of ExpertFile Studio™, while expanding its broader platform to help organizations create, govern, distribute, and optimize expert content in ways that make their expertise more recommendable, more citable, and more ready for selection across search, media, and AI-driven discovery.

The ExpertFile platform now brings together three core capabilities designed to help knowledge-based organizations strengthen the signals that increasingly determine who gets surfaced, trusted, and selected in the AI era:

ExpertFile Studio™ for creating and governing expert-led content experiences—including profiles, topic hubs, speaker bureaus, research showcases, and expert answers—using no-code tools that improve structured clarity and decision-enabling content while helping communications teams move faster with quality, consistency, accessibility, and oversight.

ExpertFile Search™ for extending authority, ecosystem presence, and third-party discovery through ExpertFile’s global expert search engine and mobile apps, helping journalists, producers, and event organizers find credible sources across more than 50,000 topics and expanding client reach well beyond their own websites.

ExpertFile SignalsAI™ for surfacing emerging opportunities, tracking expert visibility across media, search, and AI-driven environments, and providing the reporting and analysis organizations need to strengthen positioning, guide editorial priorities, and respond faster to developing trends.

“Organizations do not want competitors and algorithms defining how their expertise is represented in AI search. ExpertFile gives communications teams the tools to structure, govern, and activate expertise that makes them the obvious and trusted choice.”

— Robert Carter, VP Product & Co-Founder, ExpertFile

The launch comes at a time when communications and marketing leaders are under growing pressure not just to improve visibility, but to ensure their organizations are represented as credible, low-risk, decision-ready sources in environments where AI-generated answers often shape first impressions. In this new landscape, success depends on publishing expertise in structured, attributed, and consistently governed formats that help both people and machines assess authority, reduce uncertainty, and confidently recommend the right expert or institution.

What’s New Across the ExpertFile Platform

ExpertFile Studio™

• No-code publishing for expert profiles, topic pages, speaker bureaus, research showcases, and expert answers

• Governance controls and workflow support that help organizations maintain quality, consistency, and reputational safeguards at scale

• Structured content experiences designed to improve discoverability across search engines and generative AI platforms

ExpertFile Search™

• A global expert search engine used by journalists, producers, and event organizers to find credible sources

• Mobile apps for iOS and Android that extend expert discovery beyond the institution’s own website

• Distribution reach across more than 50,000 topics, giving organizations additional exposure where media professionals actively look for expertise

ExpertFile SignalsAI™

• Performance analytics to support smarter editorial planning and optimization of expert content programs

• Tools that help organizations identify emerging opportunities and relevant topics for expert commentary

• Visibility into how expert content aligns with evolving search, media, and AI discovery patterns

About ExpertFile

ExpertFile helps organizations become more recommendable, citable, and selection-ready in the AI era. The company serves universities, healthcare systems, professional services firms, and associations whose reputations depend on trusted expertise. Its platform helps these organizations better structure, govern, distribute, and optimize expert content to strengthen authority, reduce risk, and improve visibility across search, media, and AI-driven environments. Our integrated platform includes ExpertFile Search™, which supports discovery and distribution across more than 50,000 topics, ExpertFile Studio™ for no-code publishing and governance, and ExpertFile SignalsAI™ for reporting, analysis, and opportunity detection. Clients include Carnegie Mellon University, UC Irvine, ChristianaCare Health, University of Florida, Vanderbilt University, and CAA. For more information, visit www.expertfile.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Robson

E: trobson@expertfile.com

W: www.expertfile.com

ExpertFile’s new platform brand architecture introduces ExpertFile Studio™, ExpertFile Search™, and ExpertFile SignalsAI™ features 3 core capabilities designed to strengthen expert visibility across search, media, and AI environments.

Press Inquiries

Todd Robson

torobson@expertfile.com

https://expertfile.com