Fab-Form Industries Ltd. Announces Grant of U.S. Patent for Adjustable Form Support Technology

Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 19, 2026) – Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) (“Fab-Form®” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office have issued U.S. Patent No. 12,571,221 titled “Form Support and Length-Adjustable Assembly Therefor.”

The newly granted patent covers the core technology used in Fab-Form’s Level-RTM and Monopour HDTM adjustable footing bracket system, designed to assist contractors in quickly leveling and supporting foundation forms during concrete construction.

The patented invention incorporates a length-adjustable assembly comprising telescoping members and a threaded adjustment mechanism that enables precise vertical positioning of concrete formwork. This design allows contractors to rapidly adjust footing forms using common tools such as an electric drill, improving speed, accuracy, and ease of installation.

“Obtaining the U.S. patent is an important milestone for Fab-Form,” said Joseph (Joey) Fearn, CEO. “This patent protects our innovative approach to footing form leveling and reinforces our commitment to developing more efficient and sustainable foundation systems for the global construction industry.”

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Footing forms are a critical component of building construction as they create the interface between the ground and the building foundation. By enabling faster and more precise adjustments, the Level-RTM and Monopour HDTM system aims to reduce labor time, improve accuracy in foundation elevation, and minimize material waste on construction sites.

The patent strengthens Fab-Form’s intellectual property portfolio and enhances its ability to commercialize innovative forming systems for residential and commercial construction market. For a link to the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, click https://fab-form.com/en/intellectual-property

About Fab-Form®

Fab-Form Industries Ltd (“Fab-Form®“) is a leading eco-friendly concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are greener and more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV” under the symbol FBF) since 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information please visit our website at www.fab-form.com

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