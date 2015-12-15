Agung Afif, founder and CEO of Bali-headquartered yacht charter company Komodo Luxury, has been accepted into Forbes Business Council. The company operates under Juara Holding Group.

Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2026) – Agung Afif, founder and CEO of Komodo Luxury, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Business Council, a vetted professional community operated by Forbes Councils. His membership profile is publicly listed on the Forbes Councils website (https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Agung-Afif-Founder-CEO-Komodo-Luxury/c92737aa-a59c-49ab-b457-5e44450cada5).

Forbes Business Council Accepts Komodo Luxury Founder Agung Afif as Member

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/288269_98123f6914f31b2d_002full.jpg

“We are honored to welcome Agung into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Afif began his career in Indonesia’s tourism industry at the grassroots level, working as a tour guide in his early twenties, leading travelers across the Indonesian archipelago. In 2014, he founded IndonesiaJuara Trip, a tour operator based in Labuan Bajo that went on to earn TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice recognition as the top tour operator in the region. Before turning 30, Afif had expanded into multiple high-end ventures and established Juara Holding Group, an integrated ecosystem spanning luxury tourism, real estate, and digital media, headquartered in Denpasar, Bali.

Komodo Luxury is a yacht charter company headquartered in Denpasar, Bali, that operates private superyacht charters across Komodo National Park and Raja Ampat. Unlike booking intermediaries, the company owns and manages its fleet from Labuan Bajo, including its flagship vessels Komodo Prestige by Komodo Luxury and Komodo Signature by Komodo Luxury, functioning as a vertically integrated yacht charter operator. The Juara Holding Group ecosystem also includes Bali Premium Trip for luxury travel in Bali, IndonesiaJuara Trip for adventure tours across Labuan Bajo and Raja Ampat, and Bali Premium Villa for villa accommodations. Komodo Luxury provides private yacht charter services with dedicated crew and curated itineraries departing from Labuan Bajo.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when international tourism came to a standstill and ultra-luxury yachts sat idle, Afif identified an untapped domestic market. In collaboration with the owner of five-star sailing yacht Lamima, he repositioned luxury yacht charters for Indonesian high-net-worth travelers, a market segment previously unexplored. Through strategic digital marketing and high-profile partnerships, Afif brought unprecedented exposure to luxury local travel. He replicated this success across other luxury liveaboards including Prana by Atzaro and Velocean, ensuring they found business from domestic clientele until international tourism recovered. This resilient pivot demonstrated the innovative leadership that earned him recognition from Forbes Business Council.

“Being accepted into Forbes Business Council is a milestone for both myself and the team behind Komodo Luxury and Juara Holding Group,” said Afif. “With our flagship yachts Komodo Prestige and Komodo Signature, we are committed to elevating Indonesia’s luxury yacht charter industry to world-class standards, and I look forward to contributing insights alongside other global business leaders.”

As a Forbes Business Council member, Afif will have the opportunity to contribute expert insights through original articles on Forbes.com, collaborate with respected leaders in a private forum, and access exclusive resources designed to accelerate professional growth.

About Komodo Luxury

Komodo Luxury is a yacht charter company headquartered in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, operating private yacht charters across Komodo National Park and Raja Ampat. A subsidiary of Juara Holding Group, the company owns and manages its fleet from Labuan Bajo. The fleet includes Komodo Prestige by Komodo Luxury and Komodo Signature by Komodo Luxury. Founder Agung Afif is a member of the Forbes Business Council. For more information, visit komodoluxury.com.

Video URL: https://youtu.be/pWp4VpxpLG0?si=K3pXHQeBYNtOEb8D

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288269