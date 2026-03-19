Former Nike Digital Transformation Leaders Launch International AI Orchestration Platform Designed For Business At Scale

The platform unifies the top generative AI models into one plug-and-play solution for business.

CAMAS, WA, March 19, 2026 — Swa, a cutting-edge platform specializing in multi-agent generative AI solutions that revolutionize the way businesses operate, today announced its commercial launch. By combining seamless integration with enterprise-grade security and scalability, Swa enables companies to harness the power of generative AI across their tools, data, and workflows, creating a unified ecosystem that simplifies complexity and drives efficiency. As part of its global expansion, the company recently launched a technology center in India to support platform development and provide 24/7 operational support for customers worldwide.

Built for business by business technology leaders, Swa aims to be the “shovel” in the AI gold rush, a foundational tool that businesses can rely on to navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The company’s team and advisor network includes a dozen Nike alumni who helped lead digital transformation efforts at the global brand. Swa provides a stable, adaptable platform that integrates the best tools and models, ensuring businesses can focus on their goals without being bogged down by technical hurdles.

“AI should feel like a utility, accessible to everyone, cost-effective, and secure,” said Mike Sirchuk, Founder and CEO of Swa. “Swa gives businesses a simple way to roll out AI across the organization without forcing employees into a single model, and without sacrificing the controls that security and IT teams need.”

Within the tools teams already use, employees can access and compare outputs from leading models—ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Llama, Grok, and more—with additional integrations planned. The platform also supports cross-model workflows that help reduce risk from inaccurate outputs by allowing users to validate and consolidate answers.

“Swa liberates people to focus on the things that only they can do,” says Steven John, Fortune 500 CIO, global business executive, and board member.

Swa is designed to support the needs of all key stakeholders involved in AI adoption. Security and IT teams can reduce shadow AI risk by providing a sanctioned way for employees to use AI tools, while controlling model access, data exposure, and usage limits. Finance leaders gain predictability and cost efficiency through a usage-based model designed to reduce per-seat waste and simplify vendor management. Meanwhile, HR and operations teams can use Swa to answer routine employee questions (e.g., PTO policies, onboarding guidance, expense processes) by connecting approved internal resources directly within their workflow.

“We’ve seen too many organizations get stuck in pilot purgatory, running six-month evaluations while employees work around IT with personal account subscriptions,” said Ben Pickett, COO of Swa. “Swa is built to go from kickoff to company-wide deployment in days, not quarters, because the risk of waiting is higher than the risk of moving.”

Swa is available now for early access to its platform for a limited number of teams. To learn more,visit: www.swa-ai.com.

ABOUT SWA:

Swa is a plug-and-play AI platform that enables secure, cost-effective company access to leading generative AI models across the workplace productivity tools teams already use. Founded by former Nike engineering leaders and built in Washington, Swa helps businesses eliminate shadow AI, avoid single-model lock-in, and implement enterprise-grade controls for AI usage, governance, and adoption. Learn more at https://swa-ai.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com.