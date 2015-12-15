Frequency Holdings (OTC FRQN) Announces Verified in Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

ReachOut is Guiding Organizations in Deploying AI Securely Inside Real Business Operations

Chicago, IL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC FRQN) announced today that its subsidiary ReachOut Digital Intelligence has been verified in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, positioning the Company to expand consulting and operational services around enterprise AI deployments built on the Microsoft Cloud.

ReachOut Digital Intelligence is a Verified Microsoft AI Cloud Partner

The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program is Microsoft’s ecosystem for companies delivering solutions built on Microsoft cloud and AI technologies, providing partners with tools, training, and resources to deploy customers on Microsoft’s AI and cloud platform.

This verification milestone formalizes work already underway helping customers safely implement emerging AI inside real business operations, especially “agentic” AI workflows where automated systems interact with internal data, software, and people.

Frequency is focusing its AI consultancy around agentic AI for operations and security. Systems that do more than generate text. Systems that perform autonomous tasks and interact with employees in real time.

For example, an AI agent can autonomously review case files and draft legal briefs in minutes for law firms instead of hours of paralegal work, monitor manufacturing equipment data to predict failures before downtime occurs and even make adjustments, and assist healthcare teams with documentation and compliance tasks.

Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings, explained it simply.

“AI is moving fast but most companies are still sketchy on where it actually fits in their operations. Our role is helping organizations deploy it quickly and responsibly, integrating Microsoft’s AI stack into the systems they already run, with data they already have, while keeping security, compliance, and operational control intact. It can literally change their lives by changing how they work.”

ReachOut is currently advising organizations on practical AI adoption including workflow automation and secure knowledge systems built inside Microsoft environments. The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program itself is open to companies working within the Microsoft ecosystem, but what matters is what partners like Frequency actually deploy for customers and the outcomes those deployments produce.

For Frequency, the goal is simple. Be the answer in turning AI from a novelty into an operational layer inside the business.

Jordan summarized the shift.

“Both customers and sales prospects have been asking their IT providers about AI, and most MSPs are left with blank stares. I’m looking for Frequency and ReachOut to lead the MSP space with AI just like we did with cybersecurity and still do today.”

Jordan emphasized, “What MSPs don’t realize is customers are scared, but they’re also curious. Customers want it, some even know they need it, but don’t know where to go for the answers. Frequency is building the capability now so when the wave hits full force, we are already in the water.”

Frequency said it expects AI advisory and management services to become a growing component of its offerings as businesses move from experimentation toward operational AI adoption, and turn to their MSPs for the answers. Frequency Holdings indicated additional updates related to deployments may be shared in the coming weeks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties–many of which are beyond the Company’s control–that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company’s need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

