From Parking Lots to Robot Hubs: Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Redefines Static Transport Infrastructure Through Asset Management Logic

HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – When a Robotaxi enters a parking structure, what it needs is no longer just a parking space, but a full infrastructure system to support its operations – including energy replenishment, dispatching, maintenance, data connectivity, and a complete fully autonomous end-to-end operational capability. For that reason, the underlying logic of the traditional parking lot is being redefined: it is no longer merely a static space for vehicle storage, but is rapidly evolving into a critical node for the operation of future unmanned systems.

In its 2025 Annual Report, Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) judged that parking lots will become the largest robot operating bases in the future. Zhao Tianyang, Chairman of the Board of Shoucheng Holdings, further explained the logic behind this view in the annual report: “What we see is not merely today’s parking spaces, but the key nodes of future smart digital infrastructure.” Based on this understanding, the role of the parking lot is changing – from a traditional supporting space for static transport to an infrastructure platform that supports robot operation, dispatch, and services.

To understand this transformation, the key is to grasp the fundamental difference between the traditional parking model and the “E Park” model. Under the traditional model, parking lot revenue mainly comes from parking fees, the core asset is parking space resources, the main customers are vehicle owners, and the operating logic is essentially the management of space and time, with relatively limited growth potential. Under the E Park model, however, the parking lot is no longer a single space-leasing asset, but is upgraded into an integrated service platform for Robotaxis, Robovans, and various types of robots.

This change is first reflected in the revenue structure. Revenue sources in the traditional parking business are relatively simple, whereas the E Park model can layer in multiple income streams, including dispatch service fees, charging or battery-swapping and custody fees, O&M and OTA service fees, advertising fees, and smart service integration fees, significantly broadening the boundaries of profitability. At the same time, the core assets of the parking lot are upgraded from mere parking space resources to a composite system of “site resources + energy-replenishment facilities + dispatching capabilities + robot access capabilities.” In other words, the future value of a parking lot will no longer depend primarily on how many cars it accommodates, but on how deeply it can serve how many unmanned systems.

The customer structure is also changing in parallel. Traditional parking lots primarily serve end-user vehicle owners. Under the E Park model, however, the service base expands to a coexistence of To B, To C, and To Robot – serving autonomous driving operators, end users, and robot devices themselves, thereby forming a new infrastructure ecosystem. At the same time, parking lots designed for unmanned systems can enable 24-hour automatic docking and a fully unmanned closed loop throughout the process through dedicated lanes, space-efficient design, energy-replenishment facilities, and data interfaces, thereby improving space utilization and overall operational efficiency.

To turn this judgment into a replicable path in the real world, the key lies in validation and implementation in real scenarios. Shoucheng Holdings has chosen to begin with high-traffic, high-density transport hubs and core urban scenarios, promoting deep integration between robotic capabilities and parking assets. One landmark case is the introduction of the Hobbs W1 intelligent robot from Noetix Robotics at the Terminal 3 parking building of Beijing Capital International Airport, where technology was used to enhance both asset operating efficiency and passenger experience. Another example is Shoucheng Holdings’ collaboration with its portfolio company Wisson Robotics to build the country’s first automatic charging robot pop-up experience station in the underground parking lot at Chengdu IFS ICD, driving the parking lot’s evolution from a single parking space into an intelligent operating scenario integrating parking and charging, and further validating the deep embedding of robotic technology into urban infrastructure.

From a broader macro perspective, the reason Shoucheng Holdings has been able to advance this path lies in its ownership of an asset base capable of accommodating new demand. As Robotaxis, Robovans, and embodied intelligent robots accelerate into urban scenarios, cities will require a large number of distributed nodes to undertake energy replenishment, dispatching, and maintenance functions. Compared with building new facilities from scratch, parking lots naturally possess advantages such as wide geographic distribution, well-developed spatial conditions, easy access to power supply, and clearly defined asset characteristics. They have therefore become the most practical and efficient carriers for this new demand.

Against this backdrop, Shoucheng Holdings’ advantage in network-based deployment is being rapidly converted into real capability. The Company manages more than 100 parking lot projects nationwide, with a total area of several million square meters, covering core economic regions and providing a foundation for standardized retrofitting and large-scale replication. This means that its previously scattered static parking resources are now poised to be restructured into a multi-city, multi-node robot operating infrastructure network. At the same time, improvements at the operational level are also supporting this transition. In 2025, the Company’s parking space turnover rate increased by 7.1%, its full-occupancy rate reached 55%, and innovative business revenue accounted for 20% of total revenue, demonstrating that through the application of AI technologies, refined operations, and expanding scenario applications, it is driving parking lots’ transformation from traditional legacy assets into platform-based, growth-oriented assets.

Accordingly, for Shoucheng Holdings, the proposition that “parking lots will become the largest robot operating bases in the future” is no longer merely a forward-looking judgment. It is a practical path that is being continually validated and is expected to achieve replication at scale.

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